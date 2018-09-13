AP Lazer to Attend Upcoming Funeral Industry Conventions in NJ and Utah

AP Lazer will be attending two funeral conventions in September and October. Its laser products can help funeral directors and other members of the industry increase profits by customizing commemorative memorial products.

[LANSING, 09/13/2018] – The United States funeral market is a lucrative industry, worth approximately $20.7 billion in 2013, according to PBS.org. As such, many businesses with related products and services network with funeral directors for mutually beneficial deals.

AP Lazer, a Michigan-based laser company, has helped many funeral businesses with its laser products. To show industry members how its products can create opportunities for increased revenue, AP Lazer will be attending two funeral conventions in the coming months.

Two Conventions in 2018

The first convention will be the Funeral Directors Convention & Expo in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will run from September 25 to 27 at the Harrah’s Waterfront Conference. This event, hosted by the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association, Inc., serves as a marketplace, continuing education platform, and networking event for all local funeral directors.

The second will be the 2018 National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) in Salt Lake City, Utah. This four-day event will be at the Salt Palace Convention Center from October 14 to 17. According to the NFDA, this will be the world’s largest funeral convention filled with educational sessions led by industry experts, and opportunities for networking.

AP Lazer’s Benefits to the Industry

AP Lazer’s attendance may benefit funeral industry members interested in increasing their profits. The company has helped businesses in various industries increase their profits up to four times their average revenue. With the company’s lasers, funeral directors can personalize and customize products such as coffins, urns, and gravestones. Its high-quality products provide plenty of options for engraving designs.

About AP Lazer

AP Lazer is a Michigan-based laser company offering various high-quality products. Its lasers are the first and only two-part open architecture laser engraving machines in the market, providing flexible customizing options for funeral, memorial, education, woodwork, and other businesses.

AP Lazer’s products include training, round-the-clock live support, and a 60-day guarantee.

