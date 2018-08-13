Toolkwip Pumps Manufactures and Supplies a Wide Range of Self-Priming and Auto-Priming Pumps to Suit Heavy-Duty Requirements

Toolkwip Pumps manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of self-priming and auto-priming pumps to suit the heavy-duty requirements of various industrial sectors.

[KNOXFIELD, 13/08/2018] – Toolkwip Pumps, a reputable distributor of industrial equipment, manufactures and supplies a wide range of self-priming and auto-priming pumps designed for industrial applications. Their standard range includes Dewatering, High Head and Solids Handling.

Self-Priming and Auto-Priming Pumps

As Australia’s leading source for turnkey priming pumping solutions, Toolkwip Pumps distributes self-priming and auto-priming pumps for the mining, quarry and construction sectors. All auto-priming models are fitted with a Diaphragm-Type Priming System that offers fast and strong priming without the need for a foot valve.

Each product in the range is built for easy operation and heavy-duty use. With a great focus on customer satisfaction, Toolkwip Pumps provides equipment that meets the needs of their partners.

A Range of Pumps for Every Need

The range of self-priming and auto-priming pumps are divided into three categories:

Dewatering Auto-Priming Pumps

The pumps in this range are portable and powerful, suited to move large volumes of water and low to medium heads.

Designed to meet the demanding requirements of quarries and dewatering mines where high heads and long pipe runs are involved, making dewatering processes easier and safer.

Built for heavy-duty use, Solids Handling Pumps offers exceptional pumping performance and durability. This range is comprised of full-vortex style pumps that handle polymer, bentonite, sewage and other viscous-solids-laden fluids with ease.

About Toolkwip Pumps

Established in 1993, Toolkwip Pumps is a family owned and operated business that supplies pumps, filtration and flow meters to various industries. They are a major stockist and distributor for proudly Australian brands, from FLO-KWIP to Southern Cross. Each product from Toolkwip Pumps is made to help businesses save time, energy and overall costs. With a high level of personal service, The Toolkwip Pumps team customises a wide range of solutions to meet their clients’ needs.

For more information about their products, visit Toolkwip Pumps at https://www.toolkwippumps.com.au/.