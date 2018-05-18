Report Explores the Global Public Safety And Security Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Study on Public Safety and Security Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Public Safety And Security Market by solution (critical communication network, surveillance system, biometric security & authentication system), services (managed services, professional services), end user (emergency services, industrial) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Public Safety and Security over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global public safety and security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insight

Public Safety refers to the welfare and protection of the general public. The primary goal of the department is prevention and protection of public from dangers such as crimes and disasters. The public safety organizations include fire service, rescue service law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services. Most states and countries have departments for public safety & security. With the rise in safety discomforting issues people are moving towards adoption of safety and security measures. The market is primarily driven by the government initiatives to prevent territorial and cross-border wars. Rising occurrence of terrorist attacks, wars between neighboring countries, domestic wars due to political unrest, communism, riots, and others have increased the adoption of homeland security measures by government and public sector organizations. Additionally, growing trend over internet of things in public safety is also expected to be factor driving the growth of the market. However, high maintenance and installation cost may restrain the growth of the market. Budget constraints, security issues, connecting the existing resources more efficiently and spending with outcomes are some of the major challenges for public safety and security market.

As the frequency of cross border terrorist attacks on enterprises is growing, the market is expected to gain huge opportunities over the forecast period. Due to high adoption by government and public safety agencies in case of natural disasters such as earthquakes, cyclones, and tsunami or any other emergency situation the demand for emergency and disaster management solutions is expected to provide huge opportunities for the key players in the public safety and security market.

Segments Covered

The report on global public safety and security market covers segments such as solution, services and end user. The solution segments include critical communication network, surveillance system, c2/c4isr system, emergency and disaster management, scanning and screening system, biometric security and authentication system, public address and general alarm, cyber security and backup and recovery system. On the basis of services the global public safety and security market is categorized into managed services and professional services. Furthermore, on the basis of end user the public safety and security market is segmented as emergency services, homeland security, industrial and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global public safety and security market such as, Hexagon AB, Paessler AG, Ericsson, Cisco, Harris Corporation, General Dynamics, Motorola Solutions, Inc, Huawei, NEC Corporation and IBM.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global public safety and security market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of public safety and security market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the public safety and security market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the public safety and security market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

