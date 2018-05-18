Dairy Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Market Overview:

Dairy Ingredients Market has increased rapidly in the recent years, primarily due to the population expansion. Market Research Future, which concentrates on market reports related to Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector amongst others, have lately issued a report on this market. The industry is expected to grow rapidly in terms of revenue generation and will grow with an exceptional CAGR per cent in the forecast period.

Dairy ingredients are extracted from milk and are used in various food preparations as well as beverages. The market includes products such as powdered milk and butter to name a few of the products that are intensively used in various products. The taste of these products has also to an extent contributed to the development of the industry.

Major Key Players:

Companies are trying to harness a substantial portion of the market division as early as possible with effective business plans that can fill this gap and confirm control of the dynamics of the rivalry in the market. The entry of innovative companies, is creating a swiftly -evolving a trend of volume intensive growth. This has enabled the development of varied assortments of produce kinds. Effective business policies targeted to fill this gap and gain control of the dynamics of the competition existing in the market. The chief strategies for long-term growth can be achieved by ensuring continuous process enhancements and financial fluidity to spend in the prime strategies as they arise.

The significant players outlined in industry are AgMotion Dairy, Cargill, Alamfoods Inc., Arla Foods, APS BioGroup, BelGioioso Cheese Inc, Cayuga Milk Ingredients, Carbery Group, Brewster Cheese Company and Concord Food.

Latest Industry News:

Jan 2018 Cayuga Milk Ingredients have gained a verification of non-GMO Project for its complete assortment of Grade A dairy ingredients. The dairy supplier which is New York-based since 2014 has been producing dairy ingredients with milk from Cayuga Marketing for the worldwide food and nutrition industries. The entire procedure of transitioning to non-GMO certification took a total time period of 10 months.

Jan 2018 Gay Lea Foods has initiated construction in Hamilton and Teeswater in Ontario. The preliminary stage of the co-operative’s $140 million capital investment strategy to construct an advanced dairy ingredients hub which is nutraceutical-grade in Canada is proceeding well. The Innovation Centre is scheduled to open in Hamilton this year.

Feb 2018 LacPatrick’s has inaugurated a freshly improved Artigarvan facility. The facility has technology such as spray-drying and evaporation technology which is proficient of creating progressive dairy ingredients for the business’s growing markets in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia. It will permit the company to make up to 12 tonnes of dried dairy ingredients per hour, and process 2.5 million litres of milk a day on the site.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for dairy ingredients is divided into Europe, APAC, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is leading the dairy ingredients market. Regulatory inclination towards encouraging investments in food & beverage sectors of India and China is estimated to grow the production capacity of sports nutrition products and baked goods. This trend is anticipated to remain a main driving reason for endorsing the use of dairy ingredients.

Growing expenditure of working population and sports professionals towards nutritional goods in France, Germany, Russia and the UK for increasing muscular strength is anticipated to endorse the use of milk powder as functional ingredients in Europe. High preference of the governments of Middle Eastern countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar for encouraging investments in domestic food & beverage industry is estimated to open new possibilities for dairy ingredients in the forecast period in this region.

Industry Segment:

The dairy ingredients market internationally has been segmented on basis of dietary specialty, type, application. The dietary specialty classification includes dairy- free, gluten-free, vegan and others. The type category includes skim milk derivatives, whey protein isolates & concentrates, whole milk derivatives, milk protein isolates & concentrates, caseins & caseinates and others. The application category includes chocolate products, bakery products, on-alcoholic beverages, baby food & beverages, dairy processing, functional food and others.