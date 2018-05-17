Hydrocolloids Market has increased its sales having Significant CAGR forecast 2023

Market Overview:

The intensified use of hydrocolloids in functional food to overcome diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases has uplifted the demand for hydrocolloids. With growing health concerns and rising per capita health care cost, there has been surge in demand of hydrocolloids. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Foods, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report “Global Hydrocolloids Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Hydrocolloids are substances which tend to form gel in the presence of water. They are mostly used for gelling, stabilizing, thickening, coating, and emulsifying purposes. Hydrocolloids are widely used in extending the shelf life and enhancing the stability of food and beverage products. Hydrocolloids help in reduction of sugar and salt content in food and beverage products without altering the physical properties of the products. Commonly used hydrocolloids in food and beverage industries are gelatin, alginates, xanthan gum, pectin, guar gum, carrageenan, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC).

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global Hydrocolloids Market primarily include Ashland, Cargill, Hispanagar, FMC Biopolymers, Jungbunzlauer, CP Kelco, FMC Corporation, Fiberstar, Ceamsa and others.

Segmentation

As per MRFR analysis, the global hydrocolloids market has been segmented into sources and applications. On the basis of sources, the global market is segmented into plant, seaweed, animal, synthetic and others. On the basis of applications, the global market is segmented into bakery products, meat & poultry products, dairy products, sauces and jams and others.

Global Hydrocolloids Market – Regional Analysis

The global hydrocolloids market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the hydrocolloids market followed by Europe. The U.S. has been accounted for a higher consumption of hydrocolloids in confectioneries and dairy food products owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming natural thickening and stabilizing agent. Additionally, high demand for cost-effective stabilizing and gelling ingredient such as hydrocolloids in food & beverages industry is considered to be key driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for an alternative of synthetic hydrocolloids such as acrylic acid polymers in processed food & beverages has uplifted the demand for natural hydrocolloids in European countries like the U.K, Germany and France which is likely to boost the growth of the hydrocolloids market during the review period. Additionally, approval for the use of hydrocolloids in edible products from regulatory authorities such as food and agriculture organization (FAO) is projected to uplift the growth of the hydrocolloids market.