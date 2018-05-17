Home Furniture Market Research and Analysis 2018

Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the home furniture market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from new home furniture sold to residential customers in the US.
This report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ashley Furniture HomeStore
• La-Z-Boy
• IKEA
• Williams-Sonoma
• Rooms To Go
• Mattress Firm
Other prominent vendors
• RH MODERN
• Berkshire Hathaway
• Pier 1 Imports
• Raymour & Flanigan
• Sleep Number
• Klaussner Home Furnishings
• Ethan Allen
• Bassett Furniture
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Global furniture market
• Global home furniture market
PART 06: Market overview
• Furniture market in the US
• Market size and forecast
• Home furniture market in the US
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
• Home furniture market in the US by product
• Home furniture market in the US by living room furniture
• Home furniture market in the US by bedroom furniture
• Home furniture market in the US by storage furniture
• Home furniture market in the US by others
PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channels
• Home furniture market in the US by distribution channels
• Home furniture market in the US by brick and mortar
• Home furniture market in the US by online mode
Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/home-furniture-market-in-the-us-2017-2021/request-sample