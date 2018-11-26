Sidra Teach One Stop Solution for Your Signage Needs

Sidra Technologies (SIDRATECH) was established in 2005, Dubai-UAE. We offer services that cover different range offering solution for different domains, such as control rooms, meeting rooms, boardrooms, digital signage solution, classroom technology IT-AV installations, home/office automation, LED display solution projects, a surveillance system; where visuals are essential to distribute information.

With the up-speed of digitalization and modernization, there is a cut-throat competition in the market which has made uptight for every company, business or firm to remain to upgrade with every advanced technology that hits the market and one of those technologies is digital kiosks. Digital kiosks can works wonders if the motive of your business is attracting more and more clients towards your business. Along with this, it helps in accelerating the queries without any delay or hustle thus avoiding long queues outside the store. So if your motive is to attract more clients, you should not delay and buy it because they are a one-time investment that gives you an immediate return on investment. Our company is a great digital kiosks supplier across Dubai.

Sometimes in worst situations like an earthquake or a fire or an armed intruder etc. Digital signage works like a charm in cases like these. Our company is digital signage installer UAE. Digital signage is excellent to give life-saving guidelines to the people when they need it. They are easy to see and grab people’s attention. You can set it up anywhere; even you can couple up an on-screen text message with an audio signal. No doubt it can prove a great help and support for the people stuck in difficult situations.

Our company is not build to provide just one service to our clients, we provide a bundle of services, therefore affording our client the advantage and convenience of dealing with the same vendor for a bunch of functions. We also offer LED Display Oman: promising you the best professional display quality and resolutions. We can ensure you that you will not regret the decision of shopping with our company.

Contact Details:

Business Name :- Sidra Technologies

Contact Person:- Abdulla Shams

Country/Region: UAE/ MENA

Street Address: DUBAI

City:DUBAI

State:DUBAI

Postal Code:211787

Phone No:+971 509248882

Email ID : sales@sidratechav.com

Website: http://www.sidratechav.com/