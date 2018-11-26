Long Path Tool Software from KrojamSoft, Inc is a Boon for Users Dealing with Too Long Windows File Names

Santa Clara, CA (November 26, 2018) – Too long file names in Windows OS can not only ne annoying to deal with, not allowing users to understand the contents in the files. These are also harder to copy or rename or even delete. For users often grappling windows filename too long issues, renowned software developer KrojamSoft, Inc has a new program on offer – the Long Path Tool.

The program has many features. It can delete folders or files with long path, bulk-rename the same, copy the same and more. Users can also get the ability to delete locked files from the system. There is PowerShell support, Multithreading support, Command line version and the feature to copy files to Dropbox and OneDrive. Basically, users can get a variety of features that can help them to manage long named or long path named files, at affordable costs.

The software is also offered with technical support and assistance from KrojamSoft, Inc. Based on the type of package that customers opt for, it is possible to get email support, standard phone support, premium phone support or even online chat support. Each of the packages can be obtained for a one-time fee.

About KrojamSoft, Inc

KrojamSoft, Inc, situated in Santa Clara in California, comes out with handy little programs that make life easier for PC users, and help them improve their efficiency.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://LongPathTool.com.

