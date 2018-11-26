Experience Convenient Transportation with Westbrook Estate’s Very Own Train Station

Westbrook Estate is a development in Truganina that provides its residents with convenience in transportation with its train station. It is the largest estate developed in the Truganina area.

Tarneit Railway Station

Westbrook Estate’s Tarneit Railway Station opened in July 2015 to make commuting to and from the estate easier. Located in the heart of the estate, the railway station provides direct train access to Geelong and Melbourne. Residents can also travel to Melbourne’s Central Business District with just one train ride.

The station has space for over 900 cars, and a major taxi rank and bus interchange. The developers provide platform and safety amenities to make sure that residents travel safely. The Tarneit Railway Station features two regional tracks that have room for additional tracks for rail extensions in the future. The station supports sustainability as it features solar panels for the efficient use of rain water and lighting.

Passengers who come with a child can use the baby changing facility in the station. Passengers can enjoy bicycle storage cages and external hoops.

Estate Features

Westbrook Estate’s developers will provide everything right in the neighbourhood. There is over 32 km of shared paths and trails throughout the estate. The estate also features:

• Indoor and outdoor play areas

• Town centre

• Two waterway projects

• School

• Recreational areas

Westbrook Estate is in the centre of a fast-growing community, and schools and childcare centres are located nearby. The estate is also near shopping centres such as the Werribee Plaza, which is only 5 kilometres away.

About Westbrook Estate

Westbrook Estate is developed by one of Australia’s largest privately owned land developers and builders, the Dennis Family Corporation. They focus on providing affordable family houses and land packages. The developers are committed to providing excellent service, honesty, quality, cutting-edge design and integrity in all their projects.

If you need more information about Westbrook Estate or have any enquiries about house and land packages, visit their website at https://westbrookestate.com.au.