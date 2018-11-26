Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Analysis

Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Size:

The global colleges, universities, and professional schools market was valued at $500 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $214.5 billion or 42.9% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $108 billion or 21.6% of the global colleges, universities, and professional schools market.

Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Overview:

Top universities based in the US and Europe are setting up branch campuses or collaborating with the local institutions in the emerging markets especially in Asia and the Middle East. This phenomenon is being driven by high demand for courses from these countries due to the quality of education these colleges and universities offer. According to the Cross-Border Education Research Team(C-Bert), agency that provides information on colleges and universities with a multi-national, there are about 247 international branch campuses around the world. For instance, University of Nottingham has set up two branch campuses, one in Malaysia which has over 4,500 students and the other in China which has over 7,000 students.

The colleges, universities, and professional schools market includes establishments providing academic courses and granting degrees at baccalaureate or graduate levels. It includes colleges, theological seminaries offering baccalaureate or graduate degrees, military academies at college level, universities and professional schools (e.g., business administration, dental, law, medical).

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for nearly half of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, educational services are focusing more on flipped classroom model of teaching to improve students’ learning experience. In flipped classroom, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. In-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of the teacher. Flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class Educational services are using gamification techniques to enhance the students learning experience Gamification is the concept of applying game-design thinking to different classroom tasks to make them more fun and engaging. Gamification is creating a holistic learning atmosphere in educational services that boosts engagement, motivation and essential skills development of the students.

University of California System was the biggest player in the global colleges, universities, and professional schools market in 2017, with 238000 student enrollments in the 2017. Their strategy aims to create a mass of talented students, faculty and staff with focus on equity, inclusion, and diversity. In 2017, the University entered into a 10-year strategic partnership with UnitedHealth Group to promote advancements in clinical research and improve health care.

The colleges, universities, and professional schools market is segmented into Business Colleges or Schools offering Baccalaureate or Graduate Degrees; Conservatories of Music; Hospitality Management Schools offering Baccalaureate or Graduate Degrees; Law Schools; Hospital Management Schools offering Baccalaureate or Graduate Degrees; Universities; Junior Colleges.

