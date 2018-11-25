Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai, scoops multiple trophies at Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards

Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai, a luxurious hotel, located at the footsteps of the Emirates Tower Metro Station, has been presented three awards at the Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards, 2018. The awards ceremony was to honor and recognize excellence and highest achievements from across the global hotel industry.

As a preferred accommodation partner, Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai, intends at enhancing guest experience and ensures that it provides the best of services, thus leading to an increase number of repetitive guests. Known for its spacious rooms, ideal location and modern facilities, the hotel last year was awarded the ‘UAE’s Best Family Hotel for 2017, at the Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards. However, this year it was bestowed upon by the following awards:

• Best Prime Location Hotel in the Middle East

• Best City Hotel in the Middle East

• Best Business Hotel in the Middle East

Speaking on the win, Mr. Fadi Ammache, General Manager, Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai ‘’As we continue to grow, we are glad to be recognised by awards of such calibre. Awards like these only help us to achieve greater horizons of success. Customization of services, convenient location and providing utmost customer satisfaction, is what sets us apart from the rest. UAE’s hospitality is gearing full-fledged towards the most awaited Expo 2020 and we are glad to be substantially contributing towards the mission. Our aim is to deliver the best to our guests and add many more awards to our growing list.’’

The 65-storey tower of Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai offers 398 guest rooms with stunning views of the Zabeel Palace and Jumeirah Beach. Guests can also enjoy the Infinity Health Club and Spa, the Club Lounge, and the temperature-controlled swimming pool with views of the Arabian Sea. Not just that, they can also take a look at the newly renovated lobby that exudes a renewed sense of warmth. Its modern design is characterized by sleek couches and chairs in earthly brown and yellow hues with new light fixtures that provide a welcoming ambiance for guests.