Godrej Devanahalli – First Ever Plotted Development at Devanahalli Bangalore

Stretched over the serene 92.7 acres of landscapes, Godrej Devanahalli is positioned only a quick drive from Kempegowda international Airport. It is truly a land of diverse contours dressed in various green hues. With 2 clubhouses, organic farms, over 6 acres of forest experience, community parks, and cleanest air in city, Godrej Reserve Devanahalli is a place to build more than just a home. It is definitely a place where you can put down your roots for future generations. It is a place where you can build on your legacy and make it a place you can call home.

Godrej Reserve is a plotted forest-themed development located between iconic Nandhi hills and Kempegowda international airport with plots from 1200 sq. ft. to 3200 sq. ft. You can find a place where you can place your roots. Live the serene living in Devanahalli which is well covered with lush greens and goodness of open forest greens, fresh air and organic food. Here, you can feel relaxed as you enjoy leisure and health activities where you can soak in the mesmerizing views of Nandhi Hills and bask in the luxuries of club like open sky sculpture court, green terrace, sports zone and book café. So come and experience peace of mind at Godrej Reserve which offers immense joy and pleasure for all.

Location Highlights

The project location is known to be the major highlight for a residence to check. A buyer should check it to know if it is good for him to own a home here. Devanahalli is the area closer to all areas in this city and it is well connected to the same through road. So, the project is located at the promising location. The buyers in this project can easily reach all the leading schools and educational institutes in the proximity.

The project also has all the important lifestyle facilities, including shopping centers, hospitals, malls, pharmacies, and banks in the nearest area to this project. You can easily find ATMs, petrol pumps, and other daily needs in the vicinity. The project has definitely benefitted by the leading developer and their experience to provide the right property at the best location. The project is currently in its prelaunch status, so you can definitely find a home here at low cost.

• Connectivity to international airport

• Located 1.5 km from hospital

• 1.2 km from school

• 5 km from college

• 8 km from bus stand

• 12 km from railway station

Godrej Properties has successfully brought the philosophy of sustainability, innovation and excellence to real estate industry. Each development by Godrej Properties combines excellence of 121 years of Godrej Group and trust with commitment to modern technology and design. Godrej Properties has been offering commercial, residential and township developments with land bank of over 14.29 million sq. meters in 12 major cities of India. The developer has received more than 200 awards and nominations over the past few years, along with Real Estate Company of the Year in 2015.

