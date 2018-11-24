Global Chemical Resistant Waterstop Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

“High demand of external elements resistance in preventing contamination has been accelerating the market growth”

According to OMR analysis, the Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market is expected to grow impressively at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2017-2022. The Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market has witnessed a significant growth due to high demand of Chemical Resistant Waterstops for resisting various external elements and preventing contamination. The market is segmented on the basis of types, materials, accessories, and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and Predictive Analysis of the Market.

Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops market has been predominantly supported by increased number of construction industries as well as rising demand for chemical resistant waterstops in emerging economies. As these waterstops can resist a wide range of oils, solvents and aggressive chemicals, widely adopted by a variety of end users globally. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials for its manufacturing such as PVC, HDPE, carbon steel and other materials has been motivating the market growth. The key players of the market are Trelleborg Ridderkerk BV, Emagineered Solutions Inc, BoMetals, Inc., Foshan Nanhai Fufujing Plastic & Hardware Company Limited, and Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd.

Sika Corporation is aU.S based key player, which has a variety of chemical resistant waterstops, produced by Westec that has pioneered products and technologies for sealing secondary containment structures required in the petro-chemical and industrial facilities. High demand for flexible polymer waterstops has been driving the chemical resistant waterstops market. There are different types of chemical resistant waterstops available depending on their material type, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC), carbon steel, high density polyethylene (HDPE), and high density polyethylene (LDPE). This broad choice makes it highly usable according to the user requirements.

Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market by region is segments include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). North America holds the largest market share in the Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops market due to high adoption of several waterstops in varied applications such as construction, water treatment, building and other sectors. Moreover, APAC has been predicted as the fastest growing region in the Chemical Resistant Waterstops market due to the presence of various emerging economies such as China and India. These countries are contributing significantly as growth of construction and building sector, and rising adoption of external and internal waterstops is high in these countries.

