Ficus: Enhance your décor with a Ficus Console!

Displaying an aesthetic that refashions the natural in unique and versatile ways, Ficus unveils a series of beautiful rustic and Contemporary Consoles. These chic consoles come in unique silhouettes and designs that make them the perfect ‘Statement Pieces’: yet they are also the most useful, popular and versatile cabinets to neatly store photo albums, linen or crockery. Showcase your family memorabilia, curios, statuettes or flower vases atop the consoles for a classy personal touch to your décor.

Add a dash of panache to your home décor with one of our “must-have” consoles. Ficus furniture is usually crafted in fine teak wood: however if designers or customers prefer pine wood, oak wood or shisham wood, it will be rendered as per their tastes. The In-House Design Team and master craftsmen will give you veneer, painted surfaces, solid wood polish and other exclusive artistic touches. Make your décor dreams come true now, with Ficus!

Price Range: Starting from Rs. 50,000/-