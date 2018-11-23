RESTOP Announces Cyber Monday Sale

20 percent off all portable sanitation products and free shipping.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – RESTOP is jump-starting the holiday shopping season with an unbeatable Cyber Monday deal: 20 percent off buyers’ entire orders and free shipping. The price drops on November 26th are sitewide (on most items) and even include sale items.

During the Cyber Monday sale, shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on the company’s entire line of portable restrooms and accessories that make great gifts for outdoor enthusiasts, festival goers, sports spectators, and anyone else who could use the convenience of hygienic, environmentally responsible sanitation on the go. Among the most popular RESTOP products that top holiday wish lists are:

• RS1 Liquid Waste Bags: These bags contain super absorbent polymers and enzymes that can absorb a full 20 ounces of urine. Ample toilet paper and antimicrobial wipes are included.

• RS2 Solid & Liquid Waste Bags: The patented “bag within a bag” design safely contains and neutralizes human waste and can be disposed of in regular trash receptacles. Like the RS1 bags, toilet paper and antimicrobial wipes are included.

• RS306 Commode with Supplies: This fully-stocked commode system includes a portable base with foam toilet seat, hinged lid, four liquid waste bags and six solid and liquid waste bags for instant access to a sanitary toilet.

• RS500 Privacy Shelter: Made of an opaque material, this sturdy, collapsible shelter affords complete privacy and folds into a convenient hands-free carrying case. It’s also available with an optional NEMO Helio shower.

• RS2000 Personal Lavatory System: This total system transforms into a private bathroom complete with privacy shelter, commode with seat, waste bags and shower.

To take advantage of these Cyber Monday specials, visit the RESTOP website at www.Restop.com.

About RESTOP

RESTOP is a division of American Innotek, a privately-held company. RESTOP specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative, portable human waste disposal products. Its manufacturing facility is located in Southern California. For more information about RESTOP solutions, visit www.Restop.com.

A PR by 1888pressrelease