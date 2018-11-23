Multichannel Marketing Market 2018 Global Trends, Size, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Multichannel marketing refers to various marketing methods or practices adopted by enterprises to sell their goods or services using direct or indirect communication channel. Enterprises are adopting multichannel marketing in order to increase their business productivity by widening their communication area with customers.

The factors driving Multichannel Marketing Market includes, implementation of advanced technology in advertisement, rising competition among enterprises in urban areas and increase in number of internet users. By channel type segment, selling through intermediaries and dual distribution channel accounts for high market share in multichannel marketing market. High adoption of GPS service and social media marketing by enterprise is fueling the multichannel marketing market. According to the study, by vertical segment, IT & telecommunication and retail sector acquires high market share in multichannel marketing market.

The Multichannel Marketing market is expected to grow at approximately USD 28 Billion by 2023, at 24% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Grey Advertising (U.S.)

• Wieden+Kennedy (U.S.)

• Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (U.S.)

• Ogilvy & Mather (U.S.)

• BBDO (U.S.)

• Crispin Porter + Bogusky (U.S.)

• The Martin Agency (U.S.)

• Deutsch (U.S.)

• Droga5 (U.S.)

• Mullen Advertising (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of multichannel marketing market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to account for largest market share in multichannel marketing market owing to presence of major multichannel marketing companies.

The rising competition among enterprise and increasing retail stores is one of the significant factor boosting multichannel marketing in the region. Asia-Pacific region is growing at highest CAGR rate owing to rise in e-commerce sector, increasing competition and growing IT landscape is fuelling the market in the region.

Segments:

Multichannel marketing market for segment on the basis of channel type, different marketing platform, advertising type and vertical.

Multichannel Marketing Market by Channel Type:

• Direct Selling

• Selling Through Intermediaries

• Dual Distribution

• Reverse Channel

• Others

Multichannel Marketing Market by Marketing Platform:

• Mobile Devices

• Text Messages

• Email

• Company Website

• Social Media

• SEO

• GPS

• Push Notification

• Others

Multichannel Marketing Market by Advertising Type:

• Brand Marketing

• Multichannel Advertising Agency

Multichannel Marketing Market by Application:

• Government

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Travel and Hospitality

• Retail

• Automotive

• IT & Telecommunication

• Others

