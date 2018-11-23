Increasing Demand For Personalized 3D Printed Mouth Guards!

Rise in demand for guards while playing has driven the market for 3D printed mouth guards due to its enhanced protection level while playing. Mouth guard is a device for mouth that protects the teeth and gums from injury while playing. 3D Printed Mouth guards employ 3D printing and digital scanning technology to provide each player a comfortable fit. 3D Printed Mouth guards can be personalized specifically for every player by creating a dental scan of them. It provides a better shield and optimal respiration capability during playing.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE SPORTING AND ATHLETIC GOODS MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $64 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the global sporting and athletic goods manufacturing market, accounting for almost half of the global market.

Read report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sporting-and-athletic-goods-manufacturing-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, there is a rise in demand for Humon Hex due to its enhanced health monitoring capabilities. Humon Hex is an instrument that is capable of anticipating a player’s tiredness and performance by measuring their body oxygen level in real time. It helps the athletes to learn if their warmup is sufficient before workout. Accordingly, they can set up time limits for work out and optimize their efforts.

Sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=478&type=smp

Decathlon was the largest company in the global sporting and athletic goods manufacturing market, with revenues of $10 billion for the financial year 2015. As a part of its growth strategy, Decathlon announced to work on more segmentation in each sport with, for example, seven bicycle brands in total with more differentiation, ranging from the weekend hiker to the professional. It also intends to increase the number of sports on offer and to accelerate new products design developed by its teams based on the needs of athletes.

The sporting and athletic goods manufacturing industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing sporting and athletic goods, except clothing and footwear.

Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info