Hardness Tester Market : Competitive Insight and Key Drivers 2018 – 2026

Hardness level of a material has a different significance in every other industry. For instance, in the metal industry resistance to deformation, in metallurgy and test & measurement sectors hardness of a material implies resistance to penetration of a measuring device. Hardness testers work on three methods — Rockwell test method, brinell test method and Vickers test method. Hardness testers are used to test integrity of an instrument, component or part of a system. Also, they are used to check coating layer and material integrity of an equipment. Thus, state-of-the-art hardness testers find widest range of applications in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and other. Hardness testers are highly innovative machines with innovative mechatronic technologies as they are used for high precision testing, especially for quality assurance of the product, manufacturing-line testing, and in laboratories.

Hardness Testers Market Drivers and Challenges

Automation has optimized and enhanced the whole supply chain and value chain of manufacturing industries. The need of automated hardness testers, which include usage of robotic handing, is the primary driver and a growing trend, particularly in steel and other metalworking industries, where reduced labor work is required, and attention to details is the prime concern. Automation, the most important driver of the market, is expected to attribute significantly towards the growth of the hardness testers market.

One of the challenge faced by the hardness testers market, which could also act as a potential opportunity for player if looked upon, is testing at nano and micro level. For instance, in paints and coating industry, hardness testers plays a crucial role, as the hardness testers are used for checking the layer of paint or film. Further, the use of paints and coating is spread across a wide range of industries from automotive and aerospace to electronics and other manufacturing. Hence, aforementioned challenge can be converted into an opportunity, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand of hardness tester’s market over the projected period.

In conclusion, despite the mentioned challenge, the global hardness testers market is poised for a healthy growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, niche opportunities, such as nano or macro level testing, and need of hardness testers from traditional industries, such as automotive, metalworking, and aerospace will continue to attribute toward the growth of the hardness testers market during the forecast period.

