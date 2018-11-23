Global Veterinary X-ray Market 2018: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

According to the new market research “Veterinary X-ray Market by Technology (Direct, Computed, Film), Type (Digital, Analog), Mobility (Fixed, Portable), Animal (Companion, Large Animal), Application (Trauma, Oncology, Dental), End User (Clinic, Hospital) — Forecast to 2023”.

The veterinary X-ray market is projected to reach USD 872 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 640 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Rising animal health expenditure and growing demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed regions, and growth in the companion animals market are the primary drivers for the veterinary X-ray market during the forecast period.

“Computed Radiography Systems Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2017”

On the basis of technology, the veterinary X-ray market is segmented into direct radiography (DR), computed radiography (CR), and film-based radiography systems. The computed radiography systems segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017. Benefits offered by CR systems over traditional X-ray systems, resulting in a large-scale replacement of traditional film X-ray systems, is the major factor responsible for the large share of this segment.

“Small Companion Animals Segment Held the Largest Share of the Veterinary X-ray Market in 2017”

Based on the type of animal, the veterinary X-ray market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, growing demand for pet insurance, and technological advancements in imaging modalities for small companion animals.

“North America Dominated the Veterinary X-ray Market in 2017”.

North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Rising number of veterinary practices, increasing number of companion animals, and rising companion animal healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the veterinary x-ray market in North America.

The prominent players in the veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX (US), Fujifilm (Japan), Onex Corporation (Canada), Sedecal (Spain), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Sound Technologies (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon, Inc (Japan), Examion (Germany), Konica Minolta (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Heska Corporation (US).

