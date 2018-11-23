Global Logistics Market Size, Demand, Competition Landscape and Regional Analysis 2018-2022

The global logistics market is anticipated to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 7.18% during the period 2018-2022. The expansion of logistics under global operations and information about logistics costs and capacities are much important to decide on how to leverage developing markets as a means to enhance profit margins. The wave of globalization brings a trend to source from a manufacturer with reasonable costs and developing markets. The trend is however, counterpoised; coupled with rising complexities that need to be addressed immediately. Hence, the complexities in managing logistics under developing markets ultimately supplements with landing costs of manufactured or associated goods.The logistics market on a global scale is driven by factors such as adoption of free trade policies, rise in cross-country business operations, increasing prevalence of e-commerce and flexible norms laid by government. Rise in extensive R&D and use of innovation for transportation and logistics in U.S and Europe are expected to stimulate the market growth in the forecast period. However, lack of scalability and standardization at various geographical locations are likely to affect the regional performance of the market, thus entailing a decline on a global scale.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-logistics-market-2018-2022/request-sample

By end-user segment, the logistics market segmentation includes consumer goods industry, automotive industry, food & beverages industry, and manufacturing industry. Consumer goods industry and automotive industry is likely to gain a higher traction in the forecast period.

Geographical segmentation for logistics market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s logistics market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the forecast period due to rise in free trade economy, increase rate of technological developments, moderate rise in manufacturing sectors, increase in use of IT for transaction of information and rise in use of automated deliveries.

North American and European market is likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forecast period due to extensive R&D for transportation and logistics. Increasing innovations pertaining to shipments trigger the logistics market growth. The key players in the logistics market include DB Schenker, C.H.Robinson, DSV, Kuehne, Nagel and UPS.

Browse Full Research Report with TOC @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-logistics-market-2018-2022

About Logistics

Logistics involve planning, controlling, and delivering the physical flow of goods from one point to another to meet customer satisfaction.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global logistics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of logistics across end-user industries including manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverages, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• C.H. Robinson

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• DSV

• Kuehne + Nagel

• UPS

Market driver

• Growing long-term projects creating sustainability in the logistics industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Operational difficulties due to increasing government regulations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of blockchain technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Read all Reports of this category @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/catalog/transport-and-logistics

About Radiant Insights

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assists and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decisions making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc

Contact Person: Michelle Thoras

Phone: (415) 349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Address: 201 Spear Street 1100, Suite 3036,

City: San Francisco; State: California; Country: United States

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Website: http://www.radiantinsights.com/