Dr. Nitin Rane, Project Director MIT School of Distance Education Explains How PGDM Courses Are Much Better Than Distance MBA

Founded by Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, the MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions, Pune has its digital learning campus in MIT School of Distance Education. Ever since its inception, MITSDE has always believed in innovation. The institute considers it a responsibility to crop up with new and inventive ideas to spread education.

To make learning simpler, convenient and effective, MITSDE has brought up Post Graduate Diploma in Management or PGDM. The institute offers PGDM in various branches of management. A PGDM is an 18 months course that is equivalent to an MBA course but far better than it in many ways. The course materials are designed catering to the needs of working professionals and this industry-specific course will facilitate them to advance in their careers.

Dr. Nitin Rane – Project Director, MIT School of Distance Education said, “We place our students at the top in the list of our priorities. We emphasize on reinforcing the education sector by adopting modes of education that are easy and effective. We offer various distance learning courses so that the aspirants can study despite various hurdles in their life and pursue their dreams. With alumni of over 50,000 students, we are proud to affirm ourselves as a player of our niche.”

The team at MIT School of Distance Education believes in delivering quality. Providing the top-notch quality education has always served as their guiding spirit. This applies to the study material as well. In order to make the students learn effectively, all the study materials are prepared by industry experts in collaboration with Wiley Publications, a well-renowned publication house of the world. All the information is factually correct and significant in the present business landscape. Furthermore, the course material is lucid and self-explanatory.

When one will opt for a PGDM course, he’ll not just gain theoretical knowledge but even the case study based learning and sound communication skills. The entire team at MITSDE believes that it is essential to be able to speak in a conversation and for that, they host interactive sessions. They also conduct regular webinars or contact sessions with the experts of the industry so that the students can get their queries resolved. This serves the students with better knowledge of what they are learning. This helps build subjective knowledge, self-confidence along with the enhancement of communication and presentation skills of the candidates.

MIT School of Distance Education believes that in order to compete with the world, one must update his/her knowledge as per the latest industry trends. Those who go for Distance MBA course are taught all the traditional theories that have been the same for ages. This might become a reason for them to lag behind other students from different countries. MITSDE makes regular updates in its PGDM study materials so as to provide the latest and industry-specific knowledge to the students.

Prof. Suhrud Neurgaonkar – Director, MIT School of Distance Education, said “At MITSDE, we give preference to imparting knowledge over profit-making. Therefore, we charge reasonable fees in-lieu of our top-class courses. Furthermore, we allow a flexible fee payment schedule whereby the students can pay their course fees in installments. This facility makes it easier for students belonging to the middle-class society to study with peace of mind as it lightens their burden of paying the whole amount at once. Our PGDM courses are much better than Distance MBA as they give a competitive edge to the candidates in this challenging world. Our organization is built on the idea of re-imagining future, creating a change in the old education system and helping individuals achieve their ambitions, and every member of our team follows the same beat.”