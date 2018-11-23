Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry Share, Sales, Growth Analysis By Type Forecast 2025

23 Nov 2018: The global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market size is expected to value at USD 605.6 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The carbonated soft drinks industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing adoption of modern methodologies during manufacturing process and rising retail sales. The major distribution stations of carbonated soft drinks involve local supermarkets and general stores, food service providers and restaurants, pharmacies, vending machine operators, and etc. Other small-scale distributors of the carbonated soft drinks are coffee shops, private clubs, drinking places and few community centers. The changing food habits and lack of awareness about health are some of the factors responsible factors for the growth of the market in the recent years.

The growing retail sales of the carbonated soft drinks is purely based on the numerous product development in regards to the range of variety available in the market and preference of the consumers. The influence of the large-scale food providers such as Walmart for distribution of the product across the globe paves a way for the extended reach of the market. Globally, the carbonated soft drinks market is predicted to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development for further addition in variety of the product, thus attributing to the growth of carbonated soft drinks industry. Numerous technological advancement in the manufacturing processes has led to the transformation in the carbonated soft drink industry.

The adoption of robotics and automation is allowing increased manufacturing production in the short duration of the time and reduction in the cost, such factors are fueling to the market growth. Though, strict laws and regulation against the rising content of sugar in the carbonated drinks and growing health concerns are restraining market growth. The regular consummation in high quantity of carbonated drinks give rise to the various health related issues like diabetes, overweighs, and dental problems. Furthermore, aggressive business strategies adopted by leading industry players in the form of advertisement on print as well as digital media are some of the critical factor responsible for the expansion the carbonated soft drinks market over the forecast period.

A carbonated soft drink commonly consists of carbonated water, a sweetener, inorganic additives and synthetic flavoring substance. The sweetener majorly consists of mixture of different ingredients such as high quantity of sugar, high fructose such as corn syrup, fruit extracts, and in some case artificial flavored sugar substitutes also referred as diet drinks. Carbonated soft drinks might contain traces of caffeine, coloring additives, preservers, and other kinds of substances. Some of the fruit drinks, ice teas, and few of the non-alcoholic drinks also comes within the category of the soft drinks.

A carbonated drink contains carbon dioxide gas that causes bubbles and fizzes in the soft drinks. Procedure implemented to dissolve the carbon dioxide is commonly referred as carbonation. Both artificial and natural implication of the carbonation process are found, for instance, mineral water naturally absorbs carbon dioxide to produce carbonated mineral water. The artificial production of carbonation involves injecting carbon dioxide into the mixture of sugar and water at a very high pressure, subsequently tightly closing the container. Similarly, at low pressure carbon dioxide vaporizes from carbonated drinks, so packaging and labeling are considered as critical concerns for carbonated soft drinks manufacturers.

The carbonated soft drinks industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the lack of awareness among buyers and presence of leading industry players. European region is predicted to hold major market share in the carbonated soft drinks market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as Germany, France, and UK are leading the European market with early introduction of soda-based drinks and the changing food preferences. The key players in the carbonated soft drinks industry are Pepsi Co, The Coca-Cola Company Inc., AJE Groups, Tetra Park Ltd., and Dr. Pepper Snapple Inc.

