Antibody Production Market worth 13.28 Billion USD by 2021

Browse 221 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 211 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Antibody Production Market”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antibody-production-market-181543091.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

This report studies the antibody production market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 13.28 Billion by 2021 from USD 7.45 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.3%.

A number of factors such as the improved approval rate for therapeutic antibodies by regulatory authorities, patent expiry of blockbuster monoclonal antibodies, increasing adoption of targeted immunotherapy, and increased R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are key drivers for the growth of the antibody production market. Moreover, the increasing risk of infectious diseases and rising demand for protein therapeutics are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Download the PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=181543091

In this report, the antibody production market is segmented on the basis of process, end user, and region. Based on process, the antibody production market is categorized into products for upstream processing, downstream processing, and filtration. The downstream processing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the antibody production market in 2016. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the antibody production market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, and diagnostic laboratories. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016, and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global antibody production market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the antibody production market in 2016, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region offers significant growth opportunities for companies offering antibody production products, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the antibody production market include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Cellab GmbH (Germany), INTEGRA Biosciences AG (Switzerland), and FiberCell Systems Inc. (U.S.).

Get the Sample Pages for More Details@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=181543091

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com