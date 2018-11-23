3D Motion Capture System Market 2025 Research Report by Top Trends, Drivers and Challenges

23th November, 2018- 3D Motion Capture System Market Research Report (2018-2025) Provides In-Depth Analysis by Scope, Growth Rate, Driving Factors, Competitive Situation, Top Manufacturers and Upcoming Trends. 3D Motion Capture System Market report split global into several key Regions which mainly includes Market Overview, Table of Content, List of Figures and Applications. 3D Motion Capture System Market Growing at Higher CAGR Rate of XX% in 2018-2025.

A mixture of numerous devices essentially high-quality cameras, sensors, communication devices, and accessories are together known as 3D motion capture systems. 3D Motion Capture System Market size on the basis of System spans Optical, and Non-Optical. 3D Motion Capture System Market size on the basis of Application spans Entertainment, Life Science, and Others. The optical system mainly comprises active, passive, and marker less systems, whereas the non-optical entails inertial motion capture systems. Among both, the optical systems market is likely to cover up the largest size of the market whereas the market for non-optical systems will grow at the highest CAGR, the reason being rise in the utilization in the applications like films, games, medical, sports, robotics, education, and engineering segment.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of 3D Motion Capture System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global 3D Motion Capture System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

VICON

Motion Analysis Corporation

OptiTrack

Xsens Technologies BV

Northern Digital

Qualisys AB

Phasespace

Phoenix Technologies

Codamotion Solutions

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Optical

Non-Optical

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Entertainment

Biomechanical Research and Medical

Engineering & Design and Industrial

Others

3D Motion Capture System Market size on the basis of software spans packaged and plug-in. 3D Motion Capture System Market size on the basis of hardware spans sensors, cameras, communication devices, and accessories. 3D Motion Capture System Market size on the basis of services spans training & development, installation, consulting, and others. 3D Motion Capture System Market size on the basis of Geography spans North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World. As far as the geography is concerned, North America is currently leading the 3D motion capture system market, the reason being augmented demand for 3D motion capture systems particularly in the entertainment sector. United States is the major contributor in raising the share of the market in the particular region. It is estimated that the region will witness the highest CAGR in the next couple of years.

On the contrary, Asia Pacific region is also coming up as one of the promising regions and it is lately recognized as the fastest-growing market for 3D motion capture systems. The region will witness a high growth rate in the near future. Key players operating in the 3D motion capture system market include Xsens Technologies B.V., PhaseSpace, Inc., Noraxon U.S.A. Inc., Qualisys AB, Northern Digital, Inc., Phoenix Technologies, Inc., OptiTrack, Synertial, Codamotion, Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., and Motion Analysis Corporation.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis 3D Motion Capture System Market Analysis By Regulatory 3D Motion Capture System Market Analysis By Service Type 3D Motion Capture System Market Analysis By Equipment Type 3D Motion Capture System Market Analysis By Service Contract 3D Motion Capture System Market Analysis By Service Provider 3D Motion Capture System Market Analysis By End-User 3D Motion Capture System Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The 3D Motion Capture System Companies Company Profiles Of The 3D Motion Capture System Industry

