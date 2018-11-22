Working Principle Of Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipe Cold Forming Machine

The cold bending machine is a new type of equipment for processing tunnel steel arches. It consists of six parts: base, mechanical transmission, cold bending system, hydraulic system, electrical control system and auxiliary system. During work, the cold-formed steel is pushed between the two active rollers by the auxiliary system’s door bracket, and the hydraulic system is started to make the hydraulic cylinder push the dovetail groove and the cold-bending roller cold-pressed steel. When the arc of the design is reached, the hydraulic system is turned off continuously, the layer of the mechanical transmission system is lowered, the active roller is rotated, and the friction steel is driven to move smoothly and slowly to the market, thereby achieving continuous cold bending operation.

At the end of the cold bend, the mechanical transmission system is turned off, and the hydraulic system is started at the same time, and the seamless steel pipe is cold-drawn to retract the hydraulic cylinder. Place the cold-formed steel on the door bracket of the auxiliary system. This cold-bending operation cold-drawn seamless steel pipe ensures the strength of the material, improves the quality of the supporting steel arch, greatly improves the work efficiency, and the operation is simple and clear. The cold bending machine has good working performance compared with the press. The following are the design and manufacturing characteristics of the cold bend forming machine and the steel ball slide roller.

1. The principle of average force of each pass, the average force of the whole line of rollers is ready to move, and the wear and balance is an effective means to extend the service life of the roll.

2. The use of C12MoV material is the use of its wear resistance, but the specific strength and hardness are contradictory, the use of C12MoV red hard sector is expected to cold-drawn seamless square tube, poor sales after quenching, two or even three The second temper can reach the hardness.

3. The arc part of the track is the core part of the slide rail. The arc position after the first few press forming is expected to increase efficiency. When the rear pass is rolled up, the arc should be formed, and the upper and lower rolls or the horizontal wheel resources Tight, effective tube bundle protection, or excess problem, the arc position of the material will change during the stretching process, R becomes smaller and becomes the leading enterprise of the triangle, the steel ball is not in the end, the two points contact the sound, and when the R becomes large, the coordination rail When the sway is generated, the trajectory blur is greatly challenged when the slide rail is used, the force is uneven, the slide rail is deformed, the seamless square tube is cold drawn, and the life is shortened.

4. Rolling stability problem cold drawn seamless square tube, often encountered in the production of materials in the raceway left and right yaw problem cold drawn seamless square tube, in fact, a single set of rollers subject to asymmetric decision transparency, left force Large stocks increase, the material is yawed to the right; the right side is strongly impulsive, and the material is biased to the left.The way to untie is:

a: The neutral layer of the deformation zone is calculated accurately, the material used in the deformation zone is calculated accurately, and the symmetry of the roller processing is good.

b: The non-deformed area is not subject to pressure as much as possible (such as the bottom of the slide rail), and the gap between the upper and lower rollers is consistent during assembly.

c: Before the material bites in, it should be set up according to the rolling state of the front road, and the seamless square tube for guiding the oblique opening is set, and the material slides smoothly in the roller before the stable pressure is applied.

5. The problem of bending and twisting in production is mainly caused by the imbalance of the force. The left and right forces are unbalanced and have a large surplus. The left and right bending are profitable at the same time, and the upper and lower forces are unbalanced and distorted. Solution: The design is balanced by force, accurate in processing and easy to install and adjust.

6. The accuracy of the roller processing is the key. For this reason, the seamless square tube is cold-drawn, and the special tools are specially produced to increase the performance under the projector, and the magnification is 20 times for detection.

7. The main drive side adopts roller cone bearing to ensure that the radial runout of the main shaft falls back within 0.04MM, ensuring that the main shaft does not move left and right. The ordinary ball bearing has its own gap to actively adapt, and the axial direction cannot be avoided in the precise transmission inciting.