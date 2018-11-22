Vapor Recovery Unit Market Progresses For Huge Profits During 2017 – 2025

Vapor recovery is a term used for the recovery of fuel and gasoline vapors from storage tanks, which restrict the escape of vapors into atmosphere. The unit is used to restrict, store, withdraw, and refine vapor from gas storage tanks. Vapors in storage tanks are harmful for the environment and economically beneficial. Vapor recovery is in high demand due to its environmentally conducive and efficient nature, and safety of the users. Use of vapor recovery unit would reduce harmful methane emissions coming out from the crude oil storage tanks.

The vapor recovery unit market is segmented based on type, process, application, and region. In terms of type the market is bifurcated into conventional vapor recovery unit and ejector vapor recovery unit. Conventional vapor recovery units use rotary compressors to extract vapors from atmospheric storage tanks. These compressors function on electricity. Ejector vapor recovery unit uses jet ejector in place of rotary compressor, which function on high-pressure motive water. Based on process, the vapor recovery unit market can be segmented into adsorption, absorption, condensation, and membrane separation.

Adsorption is a surface phenomenon process, which creates a film of absorbate on the surface of absorbent for vapor recovery unit. Absorption is a process in which a substance chemically captures and transforms energy in the unit. Condensation is the process in which cooling effect or refrigeration of the vapors are done in the vapor recovery unit. Membrane separation process selectively separates vapors according to their molecule arrangement in the unit. Vapor recovery units find application in upstream and downstream oil & gas industries, which help save costs and increase production output. Vapor recovery units find use in petroleum distribution terminals, chemical and petrochemical plants, crude oil tanks, and others.

Restraints of the vapor recovery unit market are high cost of production and installation in downstream sector due to the oil & gas market volatility. Improper handling and assembling of vapor recovery units can lead to safety and environmental concerns.

However, the vapor recovery unit market is expected to expand primarily due to several countries regulating the use of these units to curb the increasing environmental pollution. Government subsidies in several economies have resulted in high demand for these units. Advanced and emerging technologies have resulted in the reduction in cost of production.

In terms of geography, the vapor recovery unit market in North America is expanding due to rapid industrialization and discoveries of new shale oil and gas fields. In Europe, countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany have been using vapor recovery unit on a wider scale for industrial purposes. In the Middle East, countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar are extensively using vapor recovery units as these countries largely produce oil and gas. In Asia Pacific, countries such as Australia have made the use of these unit mandatory for curbing environmental hazards. Countries such as India, China, and Japan have high demand for vapor recovery units to reduce environmental pollution. Countries in Africa and Latin America are promising markets for vapor recovery unit.