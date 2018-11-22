Mr. Khaled Al Badie Takes Important Decisions for the Financial Growth of the Al Badie Group

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (November 22, 2018) – Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the Al Badie Group (ABG). He is taking many important decisions for furthering the financial growth of ABG, being its VP and CEO and holding many important positions in the group and many of its sister concerns.

He is affiliated with Emirates Insurance Association, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Co. He also serves as the director of the Emirates insurance association and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of commerce and industry.

His organization is a big conglomerate in the UAE, and well recognized for its business operations in the country. He holds many important positions in the banking sector, the private sector (ABG) and other financial investment sectors. Badie is also involved in a number of charitable, social and humanitarian activities that the Al Badie Group takes part in.

Badie has fantastic expertise and knowledge in the financial market. He has outstanding experience in treating foreign currencies, bonds and equity from Abu Dhabi Investment Expert. His team and the other managerial players in ABG swear by his financial expertise and level-headed decision-making abilities.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie

Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan Al Badie is a key player of ABG. He has joined Twitter in September 2017, but his busy professional life takes up too much of his time to devote hours to social media interactions.

For further details, click https://twitter.com/khaled_albadie.

###