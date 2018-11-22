Mr. Khaled Al Badie Plans to Make Business Relations Stronger with Handpicked International Companies

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (November 22, 2018) – The Al Badie Group started way back in 1967, even before the UAE was founded. It has played a major role in the country’s development by creating investment consortiums and through personal investments. Its VP and CEO, Mr. Khaled Al Badie, plans strategies to have stronger business relations with carefully chosen international agencies.

Presently, ABG has more than thousand employees involved in various business operations including Health Care, Insurance, Defense Projects, Water and Electricity, Hospitality, Property Development, Manufacturing, Finance, Travel and Tourism, Auto Leasing & Rental, Marine, Oil and Gas, IT and more. The group has also been successful in the real estate sector, having been instrumental in the construction of many plum property projects in the country.

Khaled Al Badie is intent on working with international firms that are chosen with care, and having stronger business relations with the same. He is a firm believer in achieving excellence through transparency, teamwork and sharing profit and risk with partners. He is assisted by an expert team consisting of highly qualified professionals in multiple disciplines. His expertise and guidance has benefitted ABG in many ways, and is expected to do the same in the future as well.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

Mr. Khalid Mohammed Juan rashed Al Badie is the VP and CEO of ABG or the Al Badie Group of companies, a multi-discipline group that enjoys a high reputation in the UAE. He has the support of a team of very qualified professionals with MBAs and PhDs.

For further information, please visit https://www.pinterest.com/khalid_albadie.

###