Maryland Fill Dirt Contractor Discusses Fill Dirt For Lawn Sinkholes

Annandale, Virginia (webnewswire) November 20, 2018 – Dirt Connections, a Maryland fill dirt contractor, released a blog explaining how law sinkholes and grading imperfections can be corrected using fill dirt. These lawn conditions can be dangerous and should be fixed as soon as possible. If left unattended, sinkholes and uneven lawns can cause injuries and damage the health of the rest of your lawn.

Keeping up the health of your lawn has as much to do with safety as it does will aesthetics. They can be caused by several normal lawn maintenance tasks, making it all the more important to carefully monitor your lawn. Mowing unevenly can cause shifts in the dirt beneath the grass that can lead to uneven grading and unexpected changes of elevation, potentially causing injuries. Sinkholes, meanwhile, can appear for a variety of reasons, including erosion or changes in underground water. They can also be caused by heavy equipment resting on wet soil, construction, improperly compacted soil, and broken pipes. Wet soil is particularly susceptible to changes like these, and homeowners should take care to not over water their lawns.

Despite the damage that sinkholes and gradation changes can cause, they can be relatively easy to fix with fill dirt. This type of dirt is easy to spread and compact, making it ideal for construction and maintenance projects. It can be layered to repair low spots and ruts in lawns. Fill dirt can also be used to smoothly fill in sinkholes of any size. In both instances, fill dirt can be covered with a layer of topsoil or sod to recreate your lawn or garden and make it look as though nothing ever disturbed it in the first place. Fill dirt is widely available, and a trusted contractor can help you determine the best way to repair your lawn.

Dirt Connections provides free fill dirt for a variety of construction projects, including fixes for botched home construction projects that may have caused sinkholes and unwanted gradation changes. In addition to fill dirt delivery, Dirt Connections offers residential remodeling, commercial construction, heavy construction, pipeline fitting, asphalt milling, and pool removal services. Dirt Connections can be contacted online at https://www.dirtconnections.com/ or by phone at 703-940-9949. The firm is headquartered at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 360-A211, Fairfax, VA 22030.

###