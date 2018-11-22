Global Cardiovascular Information System Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

“The Global Cardiovascular Information System Market is expected to grow impressively at a CAGR of 11 % during 2017-2022”

According to OMR analysis, the Global Cardiovascular Information System Market is expected to grow impressively at a CAGR of 11% during 2017-2022. Global Cardiovascular Information System Market has witnessed a significant growth due to rapid increase in the global count of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, along with the demand of rising demand for productive and effective data management tools in the cardiac care departments. The Global Cardiovascular Information System Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and deployment, and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and Predictive Analysis of the Market.

“Global Cardiovascular Information System Market has been propelled by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and government initiatives for the adoption of EHR globally. Government initiatives toward Electronic Health Records for managing patient’s data digitally has been encouraging the healthcare organizations to implement cardiovascular information systems and driving the market growth. Increase in medication errors has shifted the patients and healthcare organizations towards the cardiovascular information system for accurate results. The key players in Global Cardiovascular Information System Market are Johnson & Johnson, Lumedx Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Medstreaming, Merge Healthcare, Inc., Perminova, Inc., Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

High cost of cardiovascular Information Systems as well as lack of skilled personnel about the tools and techniques are some of the restraints of cardiovascular information system market growth. However, continuous innovations and technological advancements in cardiovascular information system software is expected to develop more number of secure, cost-effective and robust mechanisms during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising demand for cardiovascular information systems in healthcare applications in developing countries and small-sized organizations as well as increase in cardiovascular diseases and increasing medical spending in the various region are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Cardiovascular Information System Market by region include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). North America holds the largest market share in cardiovascular information system market due to more number of adoptions of cardiovascular information system by the healthcare industries and surging prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region as well as awareness among the people towards this technological advancement. APAC has been forecasted to be the fastest growing region due to the Electronic Health Records Systems (EHR), highly incorporated by governments in developing Asian countries such as China and India, and their use of cardiovascular information system in healthcare monitoring.

