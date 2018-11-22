Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Total Revenue (including other income) at Rs. 1,401.5 Cr YoY growth of 17.0%

H1FY19 Consolidated Performance:

• Total Revenue (including other income) at Rs. 1,401.5 Cr YoY growth of 17.0%

• EBITDA at Rs. 175.8 Cr, YoY growth of 18.4%

• PAT at Rs. 92.0 Cr, YoY growth of 20.0%

Mumbai: Galaxy Surfactants Limited, a leading manufacturer of performance surfactants and specialty care products with over 200 product grades used in Home and Personal Care industry, has announced its unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended September 30th, 2018.

* Includes other Income

Galaxy Surfactants Limited (Consolidated Results)

Particulars (Rs. Cr) Q2 FY19 Q2 FY18 YoY% H1 FY19 H1 FY18 QoQ%

Sales Volume (in MT) 51,792 48,235 7.4% 104,269 93,799 11.2%

Total Revenue* 687.2 612.9 12.1% 1,401.7 1,198.3 17.0%

EBITDA 88.8 76.6 15.9% 175.8 148.5 18.4%

PAT 46.3 40.8 13.5% 92.0 76.7 20.0%

*Includes other income

• Total Revenues including other income Stood at Rs. 1,401.7 Cr for H1FY19 as against Rs. 1,198.3 Cr in H1FY18, up by 17.0% YoY. We have maintained our volume growth on back of improving global growth, pick-up in consumption and healthy traction witnessed by home & personal care industyr

• Total volumes stood at 104,269 MT for H1FY19 as against 93,799 MT in H1FY18, up by 11.2% YoY

o Volume growth has been driven by all three customer segments MNCs, Regional and Local

o India and ROW markets grew at 17.6% and 39.1% respectively

o AMET market de-grew by 6.4% due to slow down in the region

o Performance Surfactants volume stood at 65,944 MT for H1FY19 up by 4.4%

o Specialty Care Products volume stood at 38,325 MT for H1FY19 up by 25.1%

• EBITDA for H1FY19 stood at Rs. 175.8 Cr as against Rs. 148.5 Cr in H1FY18 up by 18.4% YoY

• EBITDA per tonne stood at Rs. 16,863 for H1FY19 as against Rs. 15,827 in H1FY18, leading to sustainable growth in EBITDA

• PAT stood at Rs. 92.0 Cr for H1FY19 as against Rs. 76.7 Cr in H1FY18 up by 20% YoY

Business Update:

We have operationalized our representative office in China. This would help us with direct presence in the growing Chinese markets

Awards:

• ICIS process innovation award for “Green Manufacturing Process”

• Jagadia Plant won the Silver Medal in National awards for manufacturing competitiveness. This is solely based on onsite assessment conducted by International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM).

Commenting on the performance Mr. U. Shekhar, Managing Director, Galaxy Surfactants Limited said

“We are pleased to inform you that our company has reported healthy performance in the first half of FY19. We have witnessed a volume growth of 11.2%.

We continue to introduce new products, explore new geographies & expand customers base by cross selling across both categories. The response has been encouraging from customers.

The India market continued to register growth above the industry growth rate whereas the ROW market outperformed on the back of a strong performance registered by the specialty care products segment. However, the AMET market faced headwinds in the quarter gone by, primarily due to slowdown in those economies

We have a very long and enduring relationship with each of our customers. We are confident of continuing on the growth path, backed by our strong R&D and in-house manufacturing capabilities.”