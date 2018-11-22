Future Electronics Hosts Career Day for Concordia Business Students at their Global Headquarters

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 22, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently hosted students from Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business (JMSB) at their Montreal headquarters on November 16, 2018. Students signed up to visit Future’s corporate headquarters at a Career Fair hosted by JMSB in September.

The students went on a tour of Future’s state-of-the-art worldwide headquarters, visiting the on-site gym, medical clinic, cafeteria, and learning center. They met with senior executives from marketing, asset management, supply chain management, human resources and finance, who spoke about their own career trajectories at Future while also offering a look inside the challenges and opportunities in their respective departments. The discussion was lively, and the students had excellent questions for each of the executives.

The students also shared their own stories and explored the possibilities for their potential employment with Future.

“Today was an important part of our long-term plan to broaden our talent pool in the coming years,” said Nadia Persechino, Human Resources Recruiting Specialist at Future Electronics.

Future Electronics offers competitive compensation and benefits, strong advancement possibilities, and the opportunity to work internationally. The company invests in social and environmental responsibility programs, and is committed to employment equity. For more information about careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###