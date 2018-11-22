Europe Stretchable Electronics Market Analysis Report with Latest Technical Facts, Top Players, Demand and Regional Outlook | Forecasted till 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Europe Stretchable Electronics Market Report By Component, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023’’, Europe stretchable electronics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 89% during 2018-2023. Though stretchable electronics market in the region is evolving, it is expected to register double-digit growth in coming years, owing to research & development of stretchable electronics under European Union’s project STELLA. The project is aimed at using stretchable electronics in healthcare applications. Moreover, the increasing number of companies, such as tacterion and Bainisha would have a positive impact on the region’s stretchable electronics market.

Some of the major players in the market are tacterion GmbH, Du Pont de Nemours International SARL, FINELINE Ltd., WISE Srl, Bainisha cvba and LEAP Technology ApS. Backed by high adoption of consumer electronics and presence of leading institutes carrying out R&D on stretchable electronics, Germany holds the largest share in the region’s stretchable electronics market. Increasing health concerns and growing smart apparel market is expected to drive Europe stretchable electronics market over the course of next five years. By component, photovoltaics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate, as it could substitute the existing power source in smart wearable, enabling development of conformal and stretchable smart wearables. Consumer products are expected to be the leading application segment during the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of consumer electronics.

“Rising investments in wearable stretchable electronic products such as body sensors and smart clothing, in addition to growing demand for stretchable and conformal Electronic-Skin for developing soft robotics, healthcare devices and consumer electronics, are expected to drive Europe stretchable electronics market. Moreover, increasing number of companies carrying out R&D in the stretchable electronics domain is expected to fuel the region’s stretchable electronics market during forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Some of the major players operating in Europe stretchable electronics market are tacterion GmbH, Du Pont de Nemours International SARL, FINELINE Ltd., WISE Srl, Bainisha cvba, Express Circuits Group Ltd, IMEC VZW, LEAP Technology ApS, etc.

“Europe Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023” has analyzed the potential of stretchable electronics market, and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by Europe stretchable electronics market.