Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Trends, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

21st November 2018 – Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. Thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPEE) is a block copolymer; it contains a soft segment of polyether and a hard segment of polyester; in which the amorphous is formed from the uncrystallized polyester and the soft segment of polyether. Micro-crystals act as physical crosslinking points formed out of the polyester’s hard segment. TPEE has the strength of engineering platics and rubber elasticity.

Soft segment gives it flexibility to be analogous to rubber and hard segment does assign the processing properties; which makes it analogous to plastic. Thermoplastic polyester elastomer, better known as thermoplastic rubbers, is a physical mix of polymers or a class of copolymers; generally a rubber and a plastic that consists of materials with both – elastomeric and thermoplastic properties. Even as most elastomers are thermosets, thermoplastics are comparatively easy to use in manufacturing, for instance, by injection molding. Thermoplastic elastomers portray benefits typical of plastic and rubbery materials.

The main difference between thermoplastic elastomers and thermoset elastomers is the type of crosslinking bond with respect to their structures. Crosslinking is, in fact, a critical structural feature that contributes to depict high elastic properties. The crosslink in thermoset polymers comes across as a covalent bond formed during the process of vulcanization. Additionally, the crosslink in thermoplastic elastomer polymers comes across as hydrogen bond or a weaker dipole.

Thermoplastic polyester elastomers (TPEE) show high-temperature properties and hydrolytic stability, creating them ideal for extrusion coating applications. It provides an attractive combination for many components and parts. They provide the strength of plastics, flexibility of rubbers and the processibility of thermoplastics.

TPEE can be processed easily by usual thermoplastic processes such as blow molding, injection molding, rotational molding calendaring, melt casting and extrusion. It is perfect for parts requiring excellent flex fatigue and broad use temperature. Thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPEE) is strongly resistant to flex-cut growth, tearing, abrasion and creep. Its chemical properties make it highly resistant to hydrocarbons and many other fluids and mechanical properties give the strength and stiffness, in addition to outstanding toughness.

Based on type, the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market is classified as injection molding grade, blow molding grade and extrusion grade. Based on application, the market is classified as automotive, electrical & electronics and so on. Based on geography, the market is classified as Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

Based on geography, the market is classified as Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The key players of thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPEE) market are DSM, DuPont, TOYOBO, Taiwan Changchun, Celanese, LG Chem, SK Chemicals, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, RadiciGroup, Sunshine Plastics, Sinotex Investment & Development and Dongnan Xiangtai.

