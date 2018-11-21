Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is a Budding Industry That’s Just Getting Stronger

Currently, in the Western world, political and biomedical systems largely define diseases and health as well as normality and abnormality. Prenatal genetic testing helps detect genetic problems or abnormalities before childbirth or during pregnancy term. A prenatal genetic test is performed to identify birth defects, which are related to syndromes or genetic disorders. The probability of having a birth defect or genetic disorder is likely to be due to a history of genetic disorders running in the parents’ or family’s history. Several genetic disorders or birth defects such as Trisomy 18 and Trisomy 13, and Down syndrome, are chromosome abnormalities that a child acquires by having an extra chromosome in the egg or sperm. Individuals with Down syndrome are disposed to mild mental retardation or cardiac disorder.

Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders such as Patau syndrome, Down syndrome, and Edward syndrome in prenatal is a key factor driving the prenatal genetic testing market. Rising demand for prenatal genetic testing for determining the sex of the fetus before 6 to 8 months gestation and identifying genetic abnormalities in prenatal are other factors that are propelling the prenatal genetic testing market. Moreover, the prenatal genetic testing market is further driven by the increase in R&D activities related to proteomics and genomics, extensive presence of private and public organizations such as the Genomic Health Inc. and National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), and development in technology. Rising methodologies for novel diagnostic technologies and tools and evolving genome profiling techniques such as TaqMan PCR are expected to boost the market at a rapid pace. Moreover, acquisition of small market entrants by leading players and high initial capital investments and strict government regulations for prenatal genetic tests are a few restraints for the prenatal genetic testing market.

The global prenatal genetic testing market can be segmented based on test type, end-user, and geography. Based on test type, the global prenatal genetic testing market can be classified into diagnostic tests and screening tests. Furthermore, the diagnostic tests segment can be further sub-segmented into chronic villi sampling (CVS), triple screen tests, non-invasive prenatal paternity test (NIPP), amniocentesis, placental biopsy, fetal biopsy, and cordocentesis. Moreover, the chronic villi sampling segment can be further split into trans abdominal chronic villi sampling and trans vaginal chronic villi sampling. Based on screening test, the prenatal genetic testing market can be segregated into maternal serum quad screening, sequential screening, and carrier screening. In terms of end user, the global prenatal genetic testing market can be segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Based on geography, the prenatal genetic testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North American dominates the global prenatal genetic testing market due to the presence of advanced technologies such as real-time PCR equipment and multiplex PCR technologies in the region. Moreover, favorable government policies toward proper screening of genetic abnormalities and diagnosis has fueled the prenatal genetic testing market in North America. Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative region for prenatal genetic testing market, due to the rapid development witnessed in the region. Furthermore, emerging economies and easy market penetration in developing countries in Asia are anticipate to boost the prenatal genetic testing market in the near future. According to the Department of Health, Australia, nearly 5% of newborns in Australia have birth defects. This is a major factor boosting the prenatal genetic testing market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, improvements in healthcare services, development of various plans and policies of governments, rising awareness of genetic disease diagnosis, and rising economic development.

Key players operating in the prenatal genetic testing market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina, Inc., Natera Inc. Myriad Genetics, Inc., and PreventionGenetics.

