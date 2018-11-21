Maryland HVAC Contractors Discuss The Most Efficient Heating Systems

Gaithersburg, Maryland (webnewswire) November 15, 2018 – The Maryland HVAC contractors at Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning recently published a blog post describing the most efficient heating system types. Choosing an efficient system can provide homeowners with significant benefits.

As the weather gets cooler, it becomes more important for homeowners to install an energy-efficient heating system. Conduct your research early, so that a new system can be installed, tested, and adjusted if necessary before the winter brings colder weather and a heater becomes a necessity. An efficient heating system can prevent poor performance, wasting of energy, and high energy bills for homeowners. Homeowners who are seeking to save money and have a lower impact on the environment this winter should consider switching to a more efficient heating system to save both energy and money.

There are several types of heating systems available. These include heat pumps, which distribute warm air throughout a building, and boilers, which push heated water through a series of pipes within a home. Other types of heating include forced-air furnaces, which use ductwork, and pellet stoves. The most efficient type of heating system is a geothermal one. These systems use the heat within the earth’s surface to pump warm air into a home and can reduce energy costs by up to 70 percent. They are quiet, safe, and provide consistent heat throughout your home. Homeowners who would prefer not to install a new geothermal system can also use heat pumps or pellet stoves, both of which provide efficient energy for a lower price as well.

Speak to an HVAC contractor for more information and to schedule a free estimate for your heating system installation. Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning works with a wide range of heating systems, and its experts are able to provide homeowners with advice regarding the best type of system for their needs. The company has over 20 years of experience in helping Maryland homeowners create their ideal home and can also assist with air conditioning, furnaces, heat pumps, ductwork, and air quality services.

