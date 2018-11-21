Luxo Living to Offer $1 Furniture in Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sales

Luxo Living is set to disrupt the Australian furniture industry with its epic Black Friday sale this week which includes $1 deals on home furniture. These exclusive deals were not even available during recent Click Frenzy and Single’s Day promotions.

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia., November 21, 2018 — Luxo Living, based in Wetherill Park, a suburb in the south west of Sydney, New South Wales, is a leader in online furniture retail, with a long history of selling affordable, quality furniture to the people of Australia. Established in the early 2000’s, they were at the forefront of the e-commerce explosion and continue to bring their new and returning customers trend driven and well-made furniture at an affordable price.

And, as they are never afraid to embrace changing world of online retailing, thet are embarking on joining the 2 biggest shopping phenomenons the online world has ever seen. Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Australian shoppers are smarter than ever and are expecting much better deals from Australian retailers. Even the deals offered in the major sale events in Australia have not been enough for Australian consumers. Our $1 deals will be available only on the Black Friday to Cyber Monday weekend and will give Australian consumers a chance to get some new furniture for just $1.” says Winston Tu, the CEO of Luxo Living.

With $1 dollar, this is what customers can purchase in this year’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale:

1. 1000 Thread Count Queen Size Ultra-Soft 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set (Normally $42.95) with FREE shipping Australia wide

2. 3-Seater Outdoor Swing Chair with Canopy (normally $179.95) with FREE shipping Australia wide

3. 3-Meter Cantilever Garden Umbrella in Black (normally $75.95)

4. Queen Size Upholstered Bed Frame in Charcoal (normally $199.95)

“I know that a lot of consumers have missed out on the $4 Apple Watch and $200 Bunnings Vouchers for only $2 in the Click Frenzy sale even though they have entered the page within seconds. So we are going to offer more generous quantities in our Black Friday Sale so that more customers can grab something for only a dollar.” says Winston, “This is going to be a super fun sale event. Our whole team is excited and looking forward to it!”

The $1 deals will be launched daily at 11am AEDT during the promotion period (Black Friday 23/11/18 to Cyber Monday 26/11/18).

About Luxo Living:

Luxo Living is a wholly Australian owned and operated business since 2001, predominantly offering products online as well as in-store at our showroom based in Wetherill Park, Sydney. We understand our customers’ need and make furniture shopping more enjoyable and affordable to the vast majority of Australian families. We specialise in indoor/outdoor furniture, wine fridges and saunas. We offer same day dispatch Australia wide and same day delivery service to Sydney metro areas.

