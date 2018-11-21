Global Rainwater Harvesting Market To Be Worth US$1.14 Billion by 2025

The continuous increase in the global population is leading to a rising demand for clean, usable water, which is intensifying the pressure on water resources. This, as a result, is propelling the growth of the global market for rainwater harvesting substantially. The market offered an opportunity worth US$0.70 bn in 2016. Researchers expect it to rise at a CAGR of 5.70% over the period from 2017 to 2025 and reach a value of US$1.14 bn by the end of 2025.

Government legislations, incentives, tax exception schemes, and support from NGOs to increase awareness, fuels the demand for rainwater harvesting market

World population is continuously growing, and so is water consumption. It is estimated that 2 billion to 3 billion people will be living in water stress areas by 2025. Governments of several countries have started awareness programs for promoting rainwater harvesting. They are also providing incentives and tax exceptions in order to encourage the usage of rainwater harvesting systems. Rainwater harvesting has additional advantages such as lowering of water bills, reducing soil erosion and floods, and helps in irrigation. Growth in population, which has led to quest for alternate fresh water sources and government support in creating awareness regarding water scarcity and promoting rainwater harvesting methods, is expected to boost the rainwater harvesting market in the near future.

Highly fragmented with medium and small players in the global rainwater harvesting market.

Some of the key players covered in the report are Kinspan Group, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Graf Group, WISY AG, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, D&D Ecotech Services, Rain Harvesting Supplies, Inc., Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Stormsaver, Climate Inc., Water Harvesters, Heritage Tanks, HarvestRain Inc., and The Gulf Islands Rainwater Connection Ltd. Although, the rainwater harvesting market is fragmented with many small players, there are still few mergers and acquisitions happening among medium players. For instance, In July 2016, Harvestrain, Inc., an emerging growth leader in the rainwater industry, acquired TANK TOWN, Central Texas pioneering rainwater harvesting company founded in 1994.