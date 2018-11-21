Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) Market 2018-2022 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

NDTE

Non-destructive testing equipment is used to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

Olympus

Fujifilm

MISTRAS

Pfinder

Nikon

Ashtead

Sonatest

Bosello High Technology

Magnaflux

Socomore

Zetec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ultrasonic testing equipment

Magnetic particle testing equipment

Visual inspection equipment

Radiography testing equipment

Penetrant testing equipment

Eddy current testing equipment

Acoustic emission testing equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Oil & gas

Energy and power

Aerospace

Defence

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE), with sales, revenue, and price of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

