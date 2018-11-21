Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market is anticipated to hit $519.44 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.1%

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market: By Cause (Allergen, Enzyme Deficiencies, Additives, Wheat, Egg, Soy, Others); By Test (Food Ingredient [PCR, BioSensor, Others], Clinical [Skin-based, Blood, Others]); By Products (Dairy, Beverages, Baby Food, Others); By Geography – (2014-2020)”, the market is driven by the evolving government regulations and rising public awareness regarding food allergies.

Americas held the largest market share in the Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market

Americas region accounts for the largest market share in the Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market and is anticipated to reach $163.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.1%. However, APAC witnesses highest growth during the forecast period and is expected to reach $148.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 13.3%. Americas Food Allergen and Intolerance Testing Market is mainly driven by the stringent regulation policies on display for all food allergens used in products manufacture to protect the consumer from allergic food reaction.

Selected Pricing Analysis done in the full report

• The food allergen testing market has been segmented into three major test types, namely: ELISA, PCR and Biosensors and other types. The demand for food allergen and intolerance testing continues to grow with the increasing food testing service providers. In the coming years, there will be huge scope for rapid and hybrid systems such as PCR, ELISA. These systems have improvised the testing procedure, facilitating faster results. Hence, the classic methods such as chromatography and mass spectrometry, which are being replaced by these rapid systems, will experience a slight decline in the pricing.

• Food allergens testing market has been witnessing various advanced testing mechanisms in terms of the scale of testing, accuracy, and efficiency. The price of food allergen testing is largely dependent on the food product or ingredient to be tested as the testing technology and consumables used for analysis changes accordingly. As food allergen testing is performed in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutes, the price of testing services varies in accordance with the test service provider and the facilities provided by them. One more vital influencing factor is the type of allergen to be detected in the food product. The choice for a particular testing method is also dependent on the place of use, and scale of testing which in turn, affects the price of service.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• The food allergen and intolerance testing market is in the progression stage.

• Increasing cases of food mislabeling to mandate effective food testing, raising public awareness regarding food allergens, growing trend of food recalls, allergy instances, and penetration of self-testing kits will drive the market demand.

• Patients and consumers are opting for food intolerance tests and food allergen tests with growing cases of mislabeling and allergy instances among children.

• China’s food allergen and intolerance testing market is estimated to grow immensely with government resolutions to increase the safety of the food products.

• Nippon Meat Packers, Inc. a food processing conglomerate obtained its U.S. patent for food allergens, a method of detecting food allergens and method of detecting food allergy-inducing foods. Kalamazoo Holdings Inc. obtained its U.S. patent (20120046369) for methods for enhancing the stability of foods, beverages, and cosmetics, using natural products derived from non-allergenic proteinaceous sources.

• According to the research report, around 15 million Americans have food allergies, and in Europe, 17 million people have some kind of food allergy. Children are more susceptible to food allergies.

• In the U.S., the growth rate of people suffering from allergy has increased by more than 50% since the 1990s.

• Food Ingredients Testing Market for Food Allergen and Intolerance is anticipated to reach $137.7 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 13.10%.

Key players of Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market:

• The market size and growth forecasts are with respect to the ingredients testing and clinical testing services provided by companies such as SGS Group, Alletess Medical Laboratory, ALS Ltd., and so on.

• Key players include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins Laboratories, Als Laboratory Group, and Others.

• Food allergen and intolerance testing market is fragmented with the presence of small regional players. Companies such as Alletess Medical Laboratory, Als Limited, Charm Sciences Inc, Crystal Chem, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc, Neogen Corporation, Omega Diagnostic Group PLC, Perkin Elmer, Inc, R-Biopharm AG, Romer Labs and SGS SA are few of the key players in the global food allergen and intolerance testing market. Players in this industry are striving to increase their market share by acquisitions, partnership, and expansion as their growth strategies.

• Thermo Fisher Inc., a key player with more than 30 years of business experience in China, has taken steps towards the development of its business by gauging the needs in the region accurately. In 2013, Thermo Fisher Inc. invested $9.5 million in its R&D center in China to enhance their research, laboratory and training capabilities. This investment mainly focused on developing new technologies to understand the unknown contaminants of the food rapidly in any adverse condition.

• Walmart, the multinational consumer retailer has announced $48 million towards its improvement of food safety management. The company, with this investment, will enhance the testing of its products at supply and production points. The number of audits, inspections, and tests conducted are expected to rise with 400 new Walmart China outlets that are now going to be under strict supervision to ensure safety.

Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Report is segmented as indicated below

• Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market By Cause:

1. Allergens

2. Enzyme Deficiencies

3. Additives

4. Wheat

5. Milk

6. Nuts

7. Shellfish

8. Egg

9. Soy

10. Others

• Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market By Test Type

1 Food Ingredient (PCR, Biosensor, Others)

2 Clinical (Skin-based, Blood, Others)

3 Blood Tests

• Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market By Product Category

1. Baby Food

2. Bakery & Confectionery Products

3. Beverages

4. Convenience Foods

5. Others

• Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market by Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

• Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market By Entropy

