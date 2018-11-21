Fairfax Dental Marketing Agency Outlines Internet Marketing Strategies

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) November 15, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax dental marketing agency, recently published a blog post explaining internet marketing strategies for dentists. Understanding these strategies can help dental practices improve their patient reach and boost revenue over time.

Traditional marketing strategies are often expensive and ineffective. Television, newspaper, and radio ads are typically shown to a wide audience, and many people within that audience may not be interested in the services being offered. As a result, they may not pay attention to the ad, or remember what it was for later. This lack of targeting makes traditional ads a relatively unnecessary expense, particularly for small businesses and local dental practices.

Internet marketing, meanwhile, provides better targeting and a more effective impact on your ideal audience. SEO, or search engine marketing, is a popular strategy that involves using keywords to boost search results rankings for websites. Higher rankings typically result in more web traffic, as people consider the highest-ranked sites to be the most relevant and credible. Populating websites with high-quality content not only provides the perfect location to insert these keywords, it also allows dental practices to demonstrate their expertise and encourage people to become patients. Search engine marketing, meanwhile, offers a quicker way to get in front of web users. Clients pay for ads, which appear alongside relevant search results, each time the ad is clicked. Other effective internet marketing tactics include email newsletters, which continually remind people of your brand, and social media marketing, which helps humanize your brand through interactions online with potential patients.

Consider working with a dental marketing agency to begin your internet marketing for dentists. 321 Web Marketing has years of experience in helping clients increase revenue and reach new patients. The agency customizes marketing plans based on clients’ target audience, geographic area, competition, and more. These plans are designed to bring in a steady stream of qualified leads within six months, and 321 Web Marketing is committed to updating plans as needed after they are launched to ensure maximum impact. 321 Web Marketing can be contacted online at https://www.321webmarketing.com/ or by phone at 703-810-7557. The agency is headquartered at 3925 Old Lee Highway, Suite 53-C, Fairfax, VA 22030.

###