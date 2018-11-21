Active Implantable Devices Market Worth 24.02 Billion USD By 2022

The Global Active Implantable Devices market will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 24.02 billion by 2022, according to the latest publication from Meticulous Research®.

The global active implantable devices market is driven by increasing incidence & prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, increasing prevalence of neurological diseases with growing age, and expanded application of neurostimulators in chronic pain therapy. However, stringent regulations related to active implantable devices, issues related to the use of implantable medical devices, and high cost of implants along with an unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to hinder the growth of active implantable devices market to some extent. Further, increasing pricing pressure on market players poses a great challenge for the growth of this market.

Browse In Depth Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/active-implantable-devices-market-2022/

The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) market is further sub-segmented into transvenous ICDs and subcutaneous ICDs with transvenous ICDs accounting for the major share, owing to their wide availability & adoption worldwide, anti-tachycardia pacing feature, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing demand of the implantable therapy. Transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillator market is further segmented into biventricular ICDs/cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-DS), dual-chamber ICDs, and single-chamber ICDs.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product

• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• Biventricular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• Dual-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• Single-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers

• Ventricular Assist Devices

• Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders

• Implantable hearing devices

• Neurostimulators

• Spinal Cord Stimulators

• Deep Brain Stimulators

• Sacral Nerve Stimulators

• Vagus Nerve Stimulators

• Gastric Electrical Stimulators

Market by Geography

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Download Sample Report On: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/?cp_id=3539

Contact info:

Viren Shrivastava

AVP- Global Sales and Marketing

Email: viren@meticulousresearch.com

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)