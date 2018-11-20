Metagenomics Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2018-2028

Metagenomics plays an important role in bioremediation as microorganisms are the main agents of bioremediation. Microorganisms are responsible for degradation of environmental pollutants. The metagenome of a contaminated environment includes all the DNA involved in that environment. Genetic information is used to understand how contaminants and treatments are affecting the complex microbial communities that exist in the environment. Apart from environmental toxicology, development of new research laboratories is playing an important role in the growth of the metagenomics market. With technological advancements, many new bioinformatics tools have been introduced in the market, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the metagenomics market. Besides, advanced technological platforms and improved genomic tools are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the global metagenomics market.

Likewise, factors such as use of advanced bioinformatics tools, high throughput screening methods and introduction of new sequencing techniques are expected to contribute to the growth of the market for metagenomics. Increase in the number of genetic disorders as well as increase in the awareness regarding their treatments are the other factors expected to drive the growth of the metagenomics market over the forecast period. The evolution and development of microarrays by different companies that manufacture metagenomics products have increased the diagnosis rate of genetic diseases.

Metagenomics Market: Overview & Analysis

Based on product type, the global metagenomics market has been segmented into library preparation kits, sample extraction kits and metagenomics sequencing kits. In terms of revenue, the library preparation kits segment in metagenomics market is expected to hold significant share over the forecast period. Library preparation kits involve preparation of nucleic acid targets using a series of enzymatic reactions to obtain a collection of DNA fragments, which are randomly arranged. The obtained DNA fragments are of specific size and are further used for high throughput sequencing. Library preparation kits segment is expected to account maximum share in the global metagenomics market. Sample extraction kits are used to isolate and purify high-quality genomic DNA from a wide range of samples such as cells, tissues and others. Metagenomics sequencing kits are used in the sequencing of randomly fragmented DNA segments, which are isolated from the microbial communities so that the analysis of the genetic material can be done and environmental pollution can be controlled.

Based on the application, the global metagenomics market has been segmented into microbial diversity, bioremediation and degradation, biosurfactants, antibiotic production and clinical diagnostics. The bioremediation and degradation as well as clinical diagnostics segments are expected to hold maximum share in the global metagenomics market. Metagenomics also plays a vital role in other applications such as industrial production, where it helps in discovery of new genes, enzymes, and natural products. The impact of metagenomics has been seen in the development of fine chemicals, agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals products. Metagenomical strategies also allow to study the interactions between microbes and plants.

Based on end users, the global metagenomics market has been segmented into pharmaceutical industries, research laboratories, biotechnology companies, pathology laboratories, academic and research institutes and others. Pharmaceutical industries segment is expected to account large share in the metagenomics market.

Geographically, the global metagenomics market is segmented across regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and MEA. North America followed by Europe is expected to hold substantial revenue share in the global metagenomics market. The companies operating in the market are focusing on to expand in the emerging markets such as Eastern Europe and APEJ.

The report tracks some of the key companies operating in the metagenomics market, such as Illumina Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Trivitron Healthcare, Qiagen, Symbio Scientific Pvt Ltd., Infobio, Bio-Rad laboratories Inc., Merck KgaA, Promega Corporation, and Perkin Elmer Inc.