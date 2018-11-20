Mahmood Ahmadu bagged UK’s first Empowering Communities Award

Mr. Mahmood Ahmadu, a successful entrepreneur based in UK bagged the award for empowering local communities during the Asian Voice Award held in May 2016. Thus, making him the first Nigerian to win the award.

After handing the award to Mr. Mahmood, the organizers of the event wrote, “Mahmood Ahmadu is a highly successful entrepreneur, with a reputation as a man of distinction and integrity. The first thing you encounter is his disarming and sublime humility, this is so refreshing for a man who has built a global portfolio of very substantial businesses over the last 25 years.” The Asian Voice Charity Awards is powered by Charity Clarity and it is rewarded to charities that seek to innovate and strive for excellence whose success is judged by their end results. Mr. Ahmadu is also the founder and chief executive officer of Online Integrated Solutions Limited (OIS), the official partner of a number of diplomatic missions and a specialist Nigerian visa and passport application agency. Being a man with traditional values and a deep belief, Mr. Ahmadu is driven with passion to build better communities and nations. He is known for his generous contributions towards certain communities and charities internationally. A false accusation was once made on him with regards to the NIS recruitment scam, however, friends and associates of Mahmood Ahmadu who was designed with the meritorious award by the British government have described an allegation linking Ahmadu with money laundering as fictitious and a filth meant for the garbage.

On winning the UK’s first empowering communities award, Ahmadu praised the organizers and the board of committee to the award for believing that there are good and wonderful Nigerians; and more so for recognizing and honouring him with the award. As the Organizer said “We want to showcase charities with the excellence among which operate in Great Britain and globally and given a much-needed boost to organizations struggling to get the profile and funding they need to move forward. These Awards offer a priceless leg-up to organizations that are delivering practical solutions to present-day problems. The Awards are for rewarding charities for progress towards their dreams, regardless of whether they are small or big. So that generation’s enduring legacy could be to reinvent the whole way humanity thinks about changing things for the better. Apart from been recognized with the first Empowering Communities Award, Mr Mahmood is also a proud recipient of other honours, it includes the ‘Officer of the Order of the Niger’ (OON) a national honour bestowed on him by the President of Nigeria, the Nigerian Economic Development Award 2016, and he is also a member of BEFFTA- “ BEFFTA Awards is a distinctly special awards ceremony honouring the best showbiz and entertainment personalities in the black and ethnic communities in the UK, USA, Africa, Caribbean, Canada and globally.” Mr. Mahmood many years of dedication and innovative skills helped him in building an impactful solution in many nations. Presenting the award to Mr. Mahmood, the publisher of Asian Voice in his speech gave praise of words to Ahmadu for his vision and mission in momentously solving various problems and for making use of his companies in changing the technological challenges of Africa.