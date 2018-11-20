Head of Wi-Fi services at Tata Teleservices joins new age start up i2e1

Natraj Akella is a Telecom Industry Leader and has worked with Airtel, Microsoft & IBM

Information To Every One (i2e1), a startup in Wi-Fi connectivity space in India, has appointed former Head of Wi-Fi business at Tata Teleservices Natraj Akella as the Head – Growth of its B2B Business as the company seeks to proliferate in the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi based Analytics market.

A Management graduate from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS, Delhi University) and Tech graduate from Indian Institute of Kharagpur (IIT – KGP), Natraj contributed 20 years of his career in solving problems in Mobile, Consumer Internet and Wi-Fi. Before Tata Teleservices, Natraj was working with Airtel for about 6 years in various roles including Airtel 4G and Wi-Fi Services. Prior to Airtel, he worked with Microsoft and IBM, in Product Marketing.

Natraj has played leadership roles in launch and scale-up of several new businesses & OTT services in software, cloud and Telecoms.

On this occasion, Satyam Darmora, CEO & Founder, i2e1 said, “We are happy that Natraj has joined our tribe of alchemists. We are excited and look forward to learning from him and together create a path-breaking model.”

“i2e1 has shown strong product-market fit in the last two years. The need is to grow at a faster pace with flawless execution to realize the vision of impacting lives of 500 million people. Natraj’s experience, entrepreneurial zeal and leadership will be instrumental in this journey ahead.”

Natraj said, “Excited to be part of the incredible i2e1 team, which is working on making Wi-Fi simple, affordable and accessible to millions in India and abroad. Look forward to partnering with Telcos, ISP’s, Consumer Internet companies and SI’s for both, our Cloud Wi-Fi & Analytics platform and our retail Wi-Fi & Marketing solutions, in India and abroad.”