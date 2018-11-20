Acordis Technology & Solutions Sponsors Big Brothers Big Sisters The Big Open Event

MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis Technology & Solutions, the official IT Solutions Provider for the Miami Heat will be sponsoring the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami The Big Open Event. This will be their very first combined Golf and Tennis tournament.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is the premier mentoring organization of South Florida. They have been matching at-risk children with committed mentors who invest their perspective and time to awaken each child to new possibilities for over 60 years. The relationship formed between a mentor and an at-risk child creates a better future for the community. There are different tiers of sponsorship available for both the golf and tennis portion of the event.

If you are interested in sponsoring or attending the event, please visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami website at www.bbbsmiami.org.

Date: December 10, 2018

Location: Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club, 13610 Deering Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33158

Time(s): Golf: 11:30AM Registration and Lunch Tee Time: 12:30PM

Tennis: 1:00PM Registration and Lunch Match Start Time: 2:00PM

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.