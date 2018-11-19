RF Transceiver Chip Market Analysis, Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2025

19th November 2018 – Global RF Transceiver Chip Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Transceiver refers to the device that houses both – “transmitter” and “receiver” in a single module. The device that transmits and receives Radio Frequency (RF) signal is termed as RF Transceiver. RF Transceiver Chip Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Mostly RF Transceiver position is between Baseband MODEM and PA/LNA in any wireless communication system. PA stands for Power amplifier and LNA stands for Low noise amplifier. Baseband Modem does house chipsets of different analog/digital modulation techniques and DAC/ADC chips. An RF Transceiver does make use of RF modules for high speed data transmission. The objective with respect to the design of transceivers is that of bringing digital domain closer to the antenna at the transmitting and receiving ends by making use of software defined radio.

Software-programmable digital processors used in circuits let conversion between analog RF signals and digital base band signals. Transceivers are most frequently used for describing the component in LANs that actually applies signals to network wire and at the same time detects signals that pass through the wire. In radio communications, a transceiver comes across as a two-way radio that combines a radio transmitter and a radio receiver exchanging information in the half-duplex mode.

RF Transceiver Chip Market is classified by type into Single Chip Transceiver (EDGE/GSM/GPRS), Standalone Chip Transceiver. RF Transceiver Chip Market is classified by application into Mobile Phones (Smart Phone, Others), Tablets, Add-on Cards, and Others. Increasing Smartphone shipments, due to their increasing demand from developing countries of Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. On the other hand, add-on cards segment holds a miniscule share of the global market, though it has grown substantially in the last few years.

This is due to their increasing penetration in the cold chain supply and automotive applications. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global market of RF transceiver in 2014 and is expected to grow at a fastest pace during the forecast period. The growing end user’s industry, such as consumer electronics, automotive and cold chain logistics in India, China, and Japan has increased the market growth of RF transceiver in the region.

The growing outsourcing of pharmaceuticals manufacturing in China and India is expected to increase the demand for international standard logistic services, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the RF transceiver market in the region in the years to come. In Europe, Germany, England, and Italy are the major markets. Canada and the U.S. are the largest markets for RF transceiver in North America. The key players in the RF Transceiver Chip Market are Broadcom, GCT Semiconductor, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Silicon Motion, Spreadtrum Communications, ST-Ericsson and Intel.

