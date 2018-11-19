In-Memory Computing Market Worth 23.15 Billion USD by 2020

The report “In-Memory Computing Market by Component (IMDM, IMAP), Sub-Components (IMDB, IMDG), Solutions (OLAP, OLTP), Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Government, & others) – Global Forecast to 2020”, segments the global market on the basis of components, sub-components, organization sizes, verticals, and regions, along with providing an in-depth analysis and market size estimations.

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the In-Memory Computing Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

On the basis of components:

• In-Memory Data Management (IMDM)

• In-Memory Application Platform (IMAP)

On the basis of IMDM types:

• In-Memory Database (IMDB)

• In-Memory Data Grid (IMDG)

On the basis of solution types:

• Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

• Online Transaction Processing (OLTP)

On the basis of product types:

• Relational Database

• NoSQL

On the basis of IMAP types:

• In-Memory Analytics

• In-Memory Application Servers

On the basis of regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

In-Memory Computing Market primarily relies on keeping data in a server’s Random Access Memory (RAM) as a means of processing at faster speeds. It especially relates to processing problems that require extensive access to data analytics, reporting, or data warehousing and big data applications. The explosion of big data has prompted much research to develop systems to support ultra-low latency service and real-time data analytics.

In-Memory Computing (IMC) primarily refers to storage of data in the main Random Access Memory (RAM) of the server rather than in complicated relational databases operating on slow disk drives. IMC helps customers to analyze massive data volumes at faster speed and reduces the latency of storage. It enables faster decision making, integration, and cost reduction and makes leveraging big data possible. IMC, in a nutshell, refers to moving data which has traditionally been stored on hard discs into main memory. By storing the data in the main memory, the latency of processing is reduced dramatically.

The global market for IMC technology is expected to witness great revolution in terms of technological advancements and increasing presence in different parts of the world. The demand for IMC market is majorly driven by the recent decline in RAM costs. Also, a massive surge in big data and increasing demand for real-time analysis of big data are driving the growth of this market. Major vendors in the IMC market space include SAP, Oracle, IBM, Altibase, and Microsoft, while companies such as GridGain, Software AG, Fujitsu, Software AG, and Gigaspaces have also emerged as key innovators in this space.

The components include In-Memory Databases (IMDB) and In-Memory Application Platform (IMAP). The sub-components have been further divided on the basis of solution type, product type, and platform type. The report also identifies the drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevalent in the market along with premium insights for the market. The report has also been segmented by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their products and services, strategies, and recent developments associated with the IMC market.

Verticals rapidly adopting the IMC technology include BFSI, retail, and healthcare, contributing more than 46.6% of the total IMC revenue in 2015. BFSI is expected to have the highest market share by 2020, while government and IT & telecom are expected to be emerging verticals, growing with Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) of 32.7% and 33.1%, respectively.

Asia-Pacific is one of the growing regions in the IMC market. The major drivers for this region are increasing volume of big data and presence of a large number of SMBs. The Asia-Pacific region has a potential market for IMC across various industry verticals, such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, government, telecom & IT, and many others. The region has a growing number of SMBs and highly skilled workforce which represents huge potential for growth in this market.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts that the global IMC market to grow from USD 5.58 Billion in 2015 to USD 23.15 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 66 tables and 46 figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on “In-Memory Computing Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/in-memory-computing-820.html

