Electrophoresis Systems Market Trends, Demand Analysis and Forecast Report till 2025

19th November 2018 – Global Electrophoresis Systems Market is segmented on the basis of types, application and geography. Electrophoresis is a scientific technique where DNA, RNA and protein can be segregated based on their size/ mass and electrical charge. Molecules are exposed to an electrical field causing the movement through a matrix. The matrix can be an agarose gel, polyacrylamide gel or capillary tube. Electrophoresis systems comprise all the modules needed for segregation; gel box or capillary array, power supply and buffer receptacle.
Automated systems may also be inclusive of analysis and imaging software. Appropriate system depends of the type of molecule, charge and size. Massive DNA fragments can be resolved with pulse field electrophoresis and small DNA fragments can be resolved with horizontal systems. Proteins can be separated and transferred in vertical systems. Proteins can be separated by mass and charge at the same time in 2D electrophoresis systems.
Important considerations for choosing an appropriate system are based on type of sample, detection method, sample volume, analysis system, laboratory space available and electrophoresis budget in the electrophoresis systems market. The widespread adoption of biotechnological industry is considered as one of the primary drivers for electrophoresis systems market. Growth of biotechnology sector is mainly credited to novelty in bioinformatics, progressions in the biotechnology and enhanced biotechnology products in the market.
The rising demand for sophisticated analytical instrumentation such as capillary electrophoresis and methodologies is mainly due to rise in utilization of recombinant DNA techniques and peptide synthesis to produce highly specialized biomolecules. On the other hand, the better instrumentation and market availability have led to acceptance of capillary electrophoresis applications in biotechnology. One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the capillary electrophoresis market is the increasing popularity of lab-on-a-chip technology. This miniaturized device accommodates one or several analyses done in a lab onto a single chip and offers several advantages like diagnostic speed, ergonomy, cost efficiency and sensitivity.
The technology is pooled with electrophoresis and is used to separate proteins and other molecules taking much lesser time to analyse compared with other conventional methods. Therefore, the plus points provided by the technology will facilitate improved use of capillary electrophoresis instruments in the future, which will, in turn, boost the electrophoresis systems market’s adoption in the coming years.
