Automatic Content Recognition Market Key Players 2018-2025: ACRCloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Audible Magic Corporation, Beatgrid Media B.V., Digimark Corporation, Kantar Media, Microsoft Corporation, Mufin, Nuance Communications, Shazam Entertainment, Signalogic, Veriton, Vobile Group Limited, and VoiceInteraction SA.

Value Market Research offers Automatic Content Recognition Market research report covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the automatic content recognition market over the forecast period 2019–2025. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the automatic content recognition market includes ACRCloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Audible Magic Corporation, Beatgrid Media B.V., Digimark Corporation, Kantar Media, Microsoft Corporation, Mufin, Nuance Communications, Shazam Entertainment, Signalogic, Veriton, Vobile Group Limited, and VoiceInteraction SA. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising integration of advanced technologies in 2nd screen devices for enhanced viewing experience is driving the market growth. Growing incorporation of ACR in media and entertainment for audience measurement and broadcast monitoring is further fueling the market growth. Rising inclination of customer towards interactivity has opened new avenues for the broadcaster, content owner, advertising agencies and media and entertainment companies.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of automatic content recognition.

Market Segmentation

The broad automatic content recognition market has been sub-grouped into solution type, technology type and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Solution Type

• Audio, Video & Image Recognition

• Voice & Speech Recognition

• Real-Time Content Analytics

• Security & Copyright Management

• Data Management & Metadata

• Broadcast & Media Monitoring

• Media Synchronization

• Audience Management

By Technology Type

• Acoustic & Digital Video Fingerprinting

• Speech Recognition

• Digital Audio, Video And Image Watermarking

• Optical Character Recognition

By End-User

• Broadcast Industry And Advertising

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecommunication

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for automatic content recognition in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

